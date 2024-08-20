Celebrity Makeup Artist Jamie Greenberg Reveals Her Secrets for Perfect No-Makeup Makeup with NULASTIN®

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minimal makeup is always chic, but if anyone needs another reason to master the no-makeup makeup look, here it is: Jamie Greenberg, makeup artist to celebrities including Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross and more, predicts that healthy skin, less-is-more makeup and strong brows will be trending this autumn. Below, she spills secrets for achieving the perfect no-makeup makeup look using award-winning brow and lash serums from NULASTIN®, along with a handful of other essentials.

"I think people are going to keep playing on this natural beauty vibe, so it's important to enhance the lashes and brows naturally. With a no-makeup makeup look, we love our lashes to be long and our brows to be full, because then, you honestly don't need as much makeup," Greenberg says. "NULASTIN's serums give that length and volume that is perfect for a no-makeup makeup look. I'll do the eye line [with LASH Follicle Fortifying Serum ], then I'll do the brow [with BROW Shape Altering Serum ]. Then, I let it totally dry down so that I can play on top."

Powered by NULASTIN's proprietary Elastaplex® Technology, Shape Altering Serum and Follicle Fortifying Serum anchor-and-bind hair follicles to the Elastin Root™ System, helping reduce shedding and aiding hair growth for naturally beautiful brows and lashes. They are clinically proven to increase brow and lash thickness and fullness in just six weeks, with optimal results in 12 weeks.

To complete the look, Greenberg says, "I love to stick to brown hues: brown mascara, a smudge of brown eyeliner. Then, I add a moisturizer with a little glow mixed in. That's all you need."

Her favorite mascaras are by Thrive, Tower 29 and Chanel. To switch up the look for night, Greenberg suggests using black mascara instead.

