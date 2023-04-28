Celebrity Master Chef Fabrizio Facchini was Inducted into the Prestigious Chaine des Rotisseurs

Celebrity Chef Fabrizio Facchini is inducted into the prestigious Chaine des Rotisseurs as a Maitre Rotisseur of the Bailliage de New York, the oldest chapter, after earning the Certified Master Chef title from the World Chefs Association.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Chef Fabrizio Facchini has been inducted into the prestigious Chaine des Rotisseurs, an international association of gastronomy that brings together food and wine enthusiasts from all over the world. Chef Facchini, who recently earned the title of Certified Master Chef from the World Chefs Association, will receive the title of "Maitre Rotisseur" and become a member of the Bailliage de New York, the oldest chapter of the Chaine.

The Certified Master Chef title is the highest honor in the restaurant industry, and Chef Facchini is now one of less than 80 chefs in the United States and less than 200 chefs in the world who hold this title. His induction into the Chaine des Rotisseurs is a testament to his skill, passion, and dedication to the culinary arts.

"I am honored and humbled to be inducted into the Chaine des Rotisseurs and receive the title of Maitre Rotisseur," said Chef Facchini. "I have always been passionate about food and wine, and the Chaine's values of quality, fine dining, and the culinary arts' encouragement align perfectly with mine. I look forward to being part of this prestigious organization and sharing my passion with other food and wine enthusiasts."

The Bailliage de New York is one of the oldest and most prestigious chapters of the Chaine des Rotisseurs, and its members include some of the most talented and respected chefs, restaurateurs, and wine experts in the United States. As a member of the Bailliage de New York, Chef Facchini and his flagship restaurant Stellina will have the opportunity to participate in exclusive events, tastings, and culinary competitions and network and collaborate with other members of the Chaine.

Chef Fabrizio Facchini's induction into the Chaine des Rotisseurs is a significant achievement and a testament to his dedication to the culinary arts. As a Certified Master Chef and now a Maitre Rotisseur, he is a true culinary master and a leader in the restaurant industry. The Bailliage de New York and the Chaine des Rotisseurs are proud to have him as a member and look forward to seeing what he will accomplish in the future.

