Celebrity Motor Car's CEO Tom Maoli Featured in Dealer Magazine

It did not come as a surprise that the local innovator was featured in this month's publication of Dealer magazine; a well-respected automotive trade publication. Celebrity Motor Cars was featured for Maoli's philosophy of where the luxury automotive market is heading.

Maoli states: "I think the future is bright for auto dealers. While there may be some headwinds in today's environment, when the fog clears, I think valuations will spike up big time. The ROI is still mid to high teens for auto dealership investments; try to find that elsewhere. The best is yet to come."

You can find the July dealer magazine article featuring Celebrity Motor Cars founder Tom Maoli at https://www.digitaldealer.com/magazine/

About Tom Maoli: Mr. Maoli is the President and CEO of Celebrity Motor Cars, LLC a luxury dealership group based in New Jersey and New York. These dealerships include: Lexus of Route 10, Maserati of Morris County, Alfa Romeo of Morris County, BMW of Springfield, as well as Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge. In addition to his growing automotive empire; Tom is the president and CEO of Real Estate Opportunity Investments, LLC, a residential and commercial real estate development and investment company, along with being founder and CEO of Joe Zone coffee company. Tom also hosts the "Go Big or Go Home" radio show every other Sunday at 10 AM on iHeartRadio. Listeners may reach him via email him through his website at http://tommaoli.net

