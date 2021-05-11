Celebrity Pet Groomer Jess Rona Partners With Andis® Company To Engage Pet Parents Across The Globe With Award-winning Tools

STURTEVANT, Wis., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andis® Company, a leading manufacturer in handheld grooming tools and education, is thrilled to be working with Jess Rona to introduce the Andis brand to at-home pet parents! Jess is an award-winning groomer, owner of Jess Rona Grooming, social media influencer, content creator and executive producer, creator and judge on HBO's animal grooming show Haute Dog.

Jess will be working with Andis Company to create fun and educational content to help the at-home pet parent locate and use the necessary tools to take care of their furry friends in between visits to the groomer.

"Andis is a leader in the grooming industry and we are excited to work with a renowned groomer like Jess Rona to continue providing groomers and pet parents the quality tools they need," said Angie Peterson, Director of Brand Strategy for Andis Company. "For nearly 100 years, we have built the highest quality tools on the market and are looking forward to tapping into Jess' experience and expansive social following to share our products with passionate groomers and pet parents across the globe."

Jess began grooming dogs in Los Angeles 20 years ago and fell in love with the grooming industry. Her passion for entertaining combined with her professional grooming skills allowed Jess to excel in the digital age, gaining over 197,000 followers on Instagram with her captivating pooch content. Now a widely known celebrity groomer, expertly styling pets belonging to Katy Perry, Jane Lynch, Maya Rudolph and many more, Jess created and executive produced HBO Max's newest grooming competition, Haute Dog, where she serves as a judge on the show.

To learn more about Andis Company, visit andis.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

To learn more about Jess Rona and see her fabulous furry friend content, follow her on Instagram.

For nearly a century, Andis® Company has been a leader and innovator in the grooming industry with its ultramodern technology and top-tier education. From its Virtual Education platform for professional groomers and free online resources at andisgroomingcollege.com for beginners and experts alike, Andis offers the highest quality education in the industry. By offering the latest tools and teachings for groomers, Andis® ensures safety and well-being for animals while delivering ease-of-mind for groomers and pet parents worldwide.

About Andis® Company

Andis® Company, a family-held business founded in 1922, is a leading manufacturer of handheld tools to trim, cut, curl, straighten and dry hair. The company's products are purchased in more than 90 countries by barbers and salon professionals, consumers, hotels, motels, resorts, small animal groomers and large animal groomers and shearers. To find a local distributor, call 800-558-9441 or visit www.andis.com.

Contact:

Michael Horecki

[email protected]

(608) 556-6999

SOURCE Andis Company

Related Links

http://www.andis.com

