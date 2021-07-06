Celebrity Photographer Jeremy Cowart Introduces the Patent-Pending Invention "LIGHTOGRAPH," Offers Tutorial, and Releases 1st NFT

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 8th, the "LIGHTOGRAPH" will be unveiled via LIGHTOGRAPH.com. Its inventor, Jeremy Cowart, calls it the next evolution of the photograph.

The patent-pending LIGHTOGRAPH invented by Jeremy Cowart

"A Lightograph is the evolution of light through a still photograph. The end result is a digital video file, but there is no motion except for the light. For the first time in the history of media, it allows for a still portrait to tell multiple stories. A portrait can now reveal the multi-dimensional qualities or emotions of any person or persons based on how the light moves through the image. You really just have to see it to believe it."

Here is what industry leaders and media companies are saying:

—"This is some Thomas Edison sh**!"

—"I can't stop staring."

—"The future of digital photography"

—"Like nothing we've ever seen before."

—"This changes digital advertising forever because eyeballs will stick on photos for much longer."

There is a patent pending on this photographic innovation. Cowart will be offering a tutorial to other photographers and artists interested in being among the first to learn how to create Lightographs. Then, on July 15th, Jeremy will be dropping his first NFT on Foundation (@withFND) featuring the first "Lightograph" non-fungible token. You can follow him on Foundation at https://foundation.app/cowart and on Instagram at @jeremycowart and @lightographs.

Named the "Most Influential Photographer on the Internet" by Huffington Post, Forbes and Yahoo in 2014, Jeremy Cowart is a photographer, artist, and entrepreneur whose goal in life is to use his creative platform to inspire and help others. Jeremy is a sought-after speaker, having presented at TEDx, the United Nations and creative conferences across the country. His latest endeavor is The Purpose Hotel, a planned global for-profit hotel chain designed to fuel the work of not-for-profit organizations. He's also the founder of a global photography movement, Help-Portrait and an online teaching platform, Liminal Society. The story of all of these projects is told in his brand new book "I'm Possible: Jumping into Fear and Discovering a Life of Purpose. He lives in Franklin, TN with his wife and four children.

