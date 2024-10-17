Celebrity Pickleball Bash to Launch in 2025 with Star-Studded Group of Equity Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of sports and entertainment is about to get a thrilling new twist with the launch of the Celebrity Pickleball Bash, a series of showcases where celebrities team up with professional players for an exciting combination of pickleball and entertainment.

Rhode Skin CEO Nick Vlahos (left) and PIVOT Agency CEO/founder and former Golden State Warriors executive Ben Shapiro (right) have teamed up as co-founders of Celebrity Pickleball Bash. The star-studded group of partners in this venture includes (L-to-R) Jessie James Decker, Anthony Anderson, Jalen Brunson, Mario Lopez, and Eric Decker.

Teaming up as equity partners for this venture are New York Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, comedian Anthony Anderson, country pop singer Jessie James Decker, former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, actor and on-air personality Mario Lopez, PIVOT Agency Founder and former Golden State Warriors executive Ben Shapiro, and current CEO of Rhode Skin Nick Vlahos.

The Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) will serve as a strategic partner in Celebrity Pickleball Bash, collectively aiming to grow the sport.

Celebrity Pickleball Bash will also feature several professional pickleball players, including: Christian Alshon, Hayden Patriquin, Parris Todd, and Jessie Irvine.

The inaugural Celebrity Pickleball Bash events will take place in San Francisco on February 15-16, 2025 at the iconic Warfield Theatre with plans to host additional showcases surrounding major sporting events in the following cities: San Antonio, Las Vegas, and New York. Each event will feature celebrities teaming up with professional pickleball players, in addition to a variety of entertainment performances throughout the day.

Pre-sale tickets are available starting Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. PDT at www.celebritypickleballbash.com. Fans can access the pre-sale by registering for the Celebrity Pickleball Bash Insider newsletter on the website. Public on-sale begins Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. PDT.

Each event will feature a local charity partner. Charities will be announced ahead of each event.

More details will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Quotes:

Jalen Brunson, NBA All-Star Guard: "Pickleball is rapidly growing as a major sport and I am excited about the upcoming Celebrity Pickleball Bash. I'm proud to be a part of the ownership team and look forward to what's ahead."

Anthony Anderson, Comedian: "Pickleball has been a big part of my life and this series of events is going to be a ton of fun for both fans and players alike. Ben Shapiro and his team have a great vision for Celebrity Pickleball Bash, and I think everybody involved is excited to get on the court and see what we've got."

Mario Lopez, Actor and Celebrity Pickleball Bash Emcee: I am thrilled to be a part of the Celebrity Pickleball team. I can't wait to emcee the launch event in San Francisco on Feb 15-16. Fitness is a top priority in my life and there are very few places better to have some fun than on the pickleball courts.

Ben Shapiro, PIVOT Agency founder and CEO/Former Warriors executive: "We're thrilled to launch this venture with Jalen, Anthony, Nick, Eric, Jessie, and our group of celebrity partners. Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in North America, and this series of events is a natural evolution of the game in creating a lively, engaging celebrity based pickleball platform for fans to engage with celebrities and professional athletes in a party-like atmosphere. This is going to be a must-see event in every market/major event we activate at and should serve as a growth lever for the sport of pickleball as a whole"

Event Details:

San Francisco : February 15-16, 2025 , at Warfield Theatre

, at Warfield Theatre Tickets, VIP Experiences, and hotel accommodations: Pre-sale begins Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. PDT , and public on-sale on Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. PDT . Tickets are available at www.celebritypickleballbash.com. Fans can register for pre-sale opportunities via the Celebrity Pickleball Bash Insider newsletter on the website.

Celebrity Biographies:

Jalen Brunson (IG/X: @jalenbrunson1) : An NBA All-Star and one of the brightest stars in the game, currently playing with the New York Knicks. Jalen is recognized for his exceptional skills on the court and his passion for engaging with fans off it.

: An NBA All-Star and one of the brightest stars in the game, currently playing with the New York Knicks. Jalen is recognized for his exceptional skills on the court and his passion for engaging with fans off it. Anthony Anderson (IG/X: @anthonyanderson) : An acclaimed actor and comedian, Anthony is best known for his role in the hit sitcom Black-ish . He is also a dedicated pickleball enthusiast, bringing charisma and energy to the court.

: An acclaimed actor and comedian, Anthony is best known for his role in the hit sitcom . He is also a dedicated pickleball enthusiast, bringing charisma and energy to the court. Jessie James Decker (IG/TikTok: @jessiejamesdecker / X: @JessieJDecker : The talented country pop singer-songwriter known for her heartfelt lyrics, is also a two-time New York Times bestselling author. She owns a fashion brand called Kittenish and has a cookware line to complement her cookbooks Just Feed Me and Just Eat .

: The talented country pop singer-songwriter known for her heartfelt lyrics, is also a two-time bestselling author. She owns a fashion brand called Kittenish and has a cookware line to complement her cookbooks and . Eric Decker (IG: @ericdecker / X: @ericdecker87): A former NFL wide receiver, Decker reached the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2013 and also played for the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and New England Patriots. Beyond football, he has embraced a life in the spotlight as a devoted family man and a successful entrepreneur, and he's also an avid pickleball player.

A former NFL wide receiver, Decker reached the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2013 and also played for the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and New England Patriots. Beyond football, he has embraced a life in the spotlight as a devoted family man and a successful entrepreneur, and he's also an avid pickleball player. Mario Lopez (IG: @mariolopez / X: @mariolopezviva): A well-known television host and actor, Mario has captivated audiences for decades, showcasing his vibrant personality and dedication to various charitable causes.

For additional information, updates, and ticket purchases, visit www.celebritypickleballbash.com

