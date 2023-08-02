Celebrity Podcast Host, Karina Safarova, Interviews World-Renowned Life Coach to the Stars, Tim Storey, on the Latest Episode of 'Life Makeover'

News provided by

Karina Safarova

02 Aug, 2023, 16:35 ET

MIAMI, Fla., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Ukrainian born author and host of the wildly successful "Life Makeover" podcast, Karina Safarova, is pleased to announce the latest episode featuring esteemed guest Tim Storey, renowned worldwide for coaching celebrities like Robert Downey, Jr., Charlie Sheen, Kanye West, Vidal Sassoon and Grant Cardone. https://karinasafarova.com

Continue Reading
Celebrity Podcast Host, Karina Safarova, Interviews World-Renowned Life Coach to the Stars, Tim Storey, on the Latest Episode of 'Life Makeover'
Celebrity Podcast Host, Karina Safarova, Interviews World-Renowned Life Coach to the Stars, Tim Storey, on the Latest Episode of 'Life Makeover'

During this episode, titled 'Miracle Mentality', listeners will learn empowering insights and actionable strategies for transforming their lives. Safarova and Storey engage in a dynamic conversation that delves into a range of topics, including the power of resilience, the importance of mindset, and practical strategies for personal transformation. Listeners can expect to gain valuable insights, personal anecdotes, and useful tools to embark on their own life makeovers.

"We are thrilled to have Tim Storey as our very special guest," said Safarova. "As one of Oprah's good friends, Tim's unique ability to connect with a vast array of people from all walks of life at a deep level makes him the perfect guest. I am confident he will provide our listeners with the inspiration and guidance they need to make positive changes in their lives."

"Life Makeover" is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Listeners are encouraged to subscribe to the podcast to receive updates on future episodes and gain access to valuable resources for personal growth. 

About Karina Safarova: Karina Safarova is a renowned Ukrainian-born celebrity life coach and author, specializing in empowering individuals to transform their lives. With her extensive background in personal development, Safarova has become a sought-after expert, guiding people from diverse backgrounds to unlock their full potential and create meaningful change.

About Tim Storey: Tim Storey is widely recognized for his exceptional ability to inspire and motivate a diverse audience. He is a bestselling author, friend of Oprah Winfrey, and life coach to many celebrities including Robert Downey, Jr. Grant Cardone, and Kanye West to name a few. His transformative messages have resonated with thousands of people worldwide including entertainment executives, celebrities, athletes, as well as adults and children, making him a sought-after expert in the field of personal growth and development.

For more information, contact Lynn Aronberg Public Relations at 310-299-6143 or at [email protected].

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2168520/Karina_Saforava.jpg

SOURCE Karina Safarova

Also from this source

Celebrity Life Coach Karina Safarova Launches New Podcast Series,"Life Makeover", Featuring Renowned Business Coach Bill Walsh as Inaugural Guest

Famous Ukrainian Refugee Karina Safarova Expresses Gratitude, Safety, and Thriving on Her First Independence Day in the USA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.