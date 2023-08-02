MIAMI, Fla., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ukrainian born author and host of the wildly successful "Life Makeover" podcast, Karina Safarova, is pleased to announce the latest episode featuring esteemed guest Tim Storey, renowned worldwide for coaching celebrities like Robert Downey, Jr., Charlie Sheen, Kanye West, Vidal Sassoon and Grant Cardone. https://karinasafarova.com

Celebrity Podcast Host, Karina Safarova, Interviews World-Renowned Life Coach to the Stars, Tim Storey, on the Latest Episode of 'Life Makeover'

During this episode, titled 'Miracle Mentality', listeners will learn empowering insights and actionable strategies for transforming their lives. Safarova and Storey engage in a dynamic conversation that delves into a range of topics, including the power of resilience, the importance of mindset, and practical strategies for personal transformation. Listeners can expect to gain valuable insights, personal anecdotes, and useful tools to embark on their own life makeovers.

"We are thrilled to have Tim Storey as our very special guest," said Safarova. "As one of Oprah's good friends, Tim's unique ability to connect with a vast array of people from all walks of life at a deep level makes him the perfect guest. I am confident he will provide our listeners with the inspiration and guidance they need to make positive changes in their lives."

"Life Makeover" is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Listeners are encouraged to subscribe to the podcast to receive updates on future episodes and gain access to valuable resources for personal growth.

About Karina Safarova: Karina Safarova is a renowned Ukrainian-born celebrity life coach and author, specializing in empowering individuals to transform their lives. With her extensive background in personal development, Safarova has become a sought-after expert, guiding people from diverse backgrounds to unlock their full potential and create meaningful change.

About Tim Storey: Tim Storey is widely recognized for his exceptional ability to inspire and motivate a diverse audience. He is a bestselling author, friend of Oprah Winfrey, and life coach to many celebrities including Robert Downey, Jr. Grant Cardone, and Kanye West to name a few. His transformative messages have resonated with thousands of people worldwide including entertainment executives, celebrities, athletes, as well as adults and children, making him a sought-after expert in the field of personal growth and development.

For more information, contact Lynn Aronberg Public Relations at 310-299-6143 or at [email protected].

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2168520/Karina_Saforava.jpg

SOURCE Karina Safarova