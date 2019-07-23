Celebrity Slots Launches Peterific Slots

Peterific Slots is a unique social-gaming app, featuring Peter Madrigal, the reality TV star from the hit Bravo show, Vanderpump Rules . Peter, who currently resides in Los Angeles, California, has had a major influence on the direction of his game. "The app is more than just your average slot game. It offers an incredibly interactive experience for my fans. Not only is it incredibly designed, but it is so much fun to play. I can't wait for everyone to get it in their hands, later this month," said Peter.

The game will feature a variety of levels, fun challenges, and will reward its players with prizes that Peter has specifically selected for his fans. The most exciting of these rewards are the jackpot prizes that offer contestants travel accommodations and the opportunity to both meet and spend time with the television star.

"We are excited to provide Peter's fans with such a Peterific experience. Celebrity slots creates a unique opportunity for fans to engage and play with their favorite celebrities. Peter's fans are in for a treat," said Chandler Rapson, the company's Chairman and Co-founder.

Celebrity Slots is the first celebrity-based influencer monetization platform with a robust catalog of talent already signed. Celebrity Slots currently has over 100 million aggregate social media followers among its signed celebrities and estimates this number to eclipse 250 million when the global app launches later this fall. This will make it the largest platform of its type in the world.

Celebrity Slots was founded in late 2018 by Chandler Rapson and Sam Calis.

"I have always wanted to work on a product that can be used to keep celebrity fans engaged and entertained. A gamified experience can certainly achieve that through Celebrity Slots. I am extremely proud and happy of the team's achievement and I definitely know the fans will enjoy it too," said Sam Calis, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Celebrity Slots.

Peterific Slots is scheduled for release on July 29, 2019 on both the Apple Store and Google Play platforms.

For additional information, please contact us at info@celebrityslots.com

SOURCE Celebrity Slots

