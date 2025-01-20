Celebrity Sports Inc. Strikes Groundbreaking Worldwide Distribution Deal with Triller TV

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a stunning move that is set to revolutionize the world of sports entertainment, Celebrity Sports Inc. is proud to announce it has signed a worldwide distribution deal with the combat sports juggernaut, Triller TV. This partnership will bring a one-of-a-kind sports experience to millions of viewers across the globe, uniting the thrill of celebrity competition with the excitement of a diverse array of sports.

Celebrity Sports Inc 8 great events with Americas Favorite Celebrities Celebrity Flag Football, Celebrities VS AIRFORCE Featuring Tommy London, Tami Erin, Branscombe Richmond, Blake Foster, Jeremy Jackson, Lori Ice Fetric, EJ Snyder, Hasaan Rasheed and Miranda Maverick

Celebrity Sports Inc. is poised to take center stage, launching a sensational lineup of events beginning June 1st that will feature fan-favorite athletes and iconic celebrities competing in an electrifying series of sports, including flag football, dodgeball, basketball, and more. Each event promises to deliver unparalleled entertainment, combining athletic prowess with star power that only Celebrity Sports Inc. can provide.

Triller TV already boasting millions of subscribers and a reputation for innovative sports programming, the partnership is expected to amplify the reach of Celebrity Sports Inc.'s offerings dramatically. Triller TV has made headlines for its groundbreaking live events and captivating content, including high-profile boxing matches and viral entertainment spectacles. Now, with the addition of Celebrity Sports Inc.'s dynamic celebrity competitions, viewers are in for a treat like never before.

This partnership marks a new era in sports entertainment," said Tommy Parker, CEO of Celebrity Sports Inc. "We are incredibly excited to bring this unique blend of athletics and celebrity to Triller TV vast audience. Our goal is to create unscripted, exhilarating events that thrill fans and elevate sports into an entertainment spectacle."

Fans get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the celebrities including interviews, training montages, and personal stories that add layers to the rivalry and camaraderie showcased on-screen. Viewers will feel closer than ever to their favorite stars as they battle it out in fiercely competitive environments.

Triller TV expressed enthusiasm "We're thrilled to partner with Celebrity Sports Inc. and integrate its incredible array of events into our platform. This collaboration stands to elevate the way sports and entertainment intersect and will create unforgettable moments for our audience."

The first event under this partnership is set to debut later this year June 1st with Celebrity Flag Football with fans eagerly anticipating match-ups featuring both sports legends and beloved celebrities from around the world.

As the line-up is finalized, rumors abound about potential participants, with names from various sports and entertainment sectors like Lori 'Ice' Fetrick American Gladiators, Jeremy Jackson Baywatch, Hasaan Rasheed Marvels Black Panther, TJ Stukes Netflix's Squid Games, Miranda Maverick UFC Fighter, EJ Snyder 6 time Legend of Naked and Afraid. Hosted by Tommy London SirusXm Hair Nation, Tami Erin star of New Adventures Of Pippi Longstocking and Branscombe Richmond hit movie Scorpion King +180 movies/TV.

Stay tuned for more updates as this exciting new era of Celebrity Sports unfolds on Triller TV!

The future of sports entertainment is here, and it promises to be nothing short of spectacular!

Contact: Celebritysportsinc.com Tommy Parker 479-721-0100 Dr. Hasaan Rasheed 501-291-3063

SOURCE Celebrity Sports Inc and TrillerTV Plus