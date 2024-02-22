Celebrity Stylist and Laced Hair Founder/CEO, Lacy Gadegaard-West, Launches New Hair Care Line: LHC

Laced Hair Care

22 Feb, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you haven't heard of Lacy Gadegaard-West, there's a chance that you or a friend may wear her extension line, Laced Hair Extensions. On Laced Hair's 14th anniversary, February 22nd, Lacy launched her very own range of luxury haircare products: LHC.

"After decades of being a stylist, owning a salon, and as CEO of Laced Hair, I've received thousands of DMs, messages, and customer service inquiries from stylists and customers all related to proper hair care for healthy hair and extensions. It then hit me that I should start my own hair care product line to provide clean, good-for-you (and your hair) products that actually treat the scalp and hair at every stage."

With LHC, Gadegaard-West is looking to inject a feel-good, healthy approach to hair care with her inaugural trio of products: a Scalp Serum to combat hair thinning by providing a healthy environment for hair growth, a Conditioning Masque that drenches strands with nutritious ingredients and keeps hair nourished, and the hero product - a Hydrating Oil that's lightweight, nutritive, and necessary for daily use for those wearing hair extensions. "All three launch products were carefully crafted to work on natural hair, and of course, for those who wear hair extensions. The same goes for all future products which we are currently working on that will roll out over the course of this year."

"I wanted to bridge the gap between reparative and functional, so these three products were my first to launch as they're essential must-haves as a stylist or consumer. I use these products with my stylists in my salon and at home. Everything we launch with LHC will be transformational and intentional to give customers healthy, beautiful hair."

When it came to deciding on a name for the brand, LHC was the obvious choice: Laced Hair Care, a sister brand to Laced Hair Extensions that would complement each other to solve problems by providing instant results.

As for the transformative aspect of the brand, "skincare for your hair" is the common theme across the product portfolio. "We purposefully treat the skin on our face and body with the utmost care, so why would we treat our scalp and hair any differently," explains Gadegaard-West. "Each LHC product contains our Vitamin C and Olive-Derived Squalane power-duo, combined with our efficacious proprietary blend of ingredients to make up our powerful ingredient story. It works to infuse the ingredients into the cortex of the hair shaft to help strengthen the cuticle and lock in moisture with every use. We have a product for everyone, whether you wear extensions or not."

In case you missed it, LHC has also made its debut on Instagram, where Lacy intends on creating a powerful community to foster positivity and support around healthy hair. "It's taken me 2 years to perfect these products because I didn't want to just launch another hair care line. I poured my heart and soul into this and can't wait for everyone to try it!"

LHC is now available to shop exclusively at lacedhaircare.com (or lacedhair.com for existing Laced Hair Pros).

About Laced Hair Care:

Laced Hair Care is a leading provider of premium haircare products, specializing in innovative solutions for consumers looking for healthier hair for every hair type, including hair extensions. Founded by industry expert Lacy Gadegaard-West, the brand is committed to delivering effective, results-driven products that transform hair from the inside out by treating the "root" of the problem. There are no superficial fixes here - just efficacious, good-for-hair ingredients.

