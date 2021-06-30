Celebrity Talent Management Services Prices Will Increase by 4%-10% During 2021-2025 | Discover Market Procurement Insights on SpendEdge

Celebrity Talent Management Services Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

Top-line growth

Scalability of inputs

Green initiatives

Category innovations

Supply base rationalization

Demand forecasting and governance

Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

Adherence to regulatory nuances

Cost savings

Customer retention

Reduction of TCO

Supply assurance

The celebrity talent management services will grow at a CAGR of 9.03% during 2021-2025. Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as supplier synergies, reducing total ownership cost, manage ad hoc spend, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, managing labor price volatility, level of automation, quality management, horizontal integration, and cost of quality impact..

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

