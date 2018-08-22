Celebrity Tax Advisor Jayson Thornton Wins Near- $1 Million IRS Appeal Case

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Tax Advisor Jayson Thornton of Thornton Tax Firm, LLC, announces winning his appeal case, representing a client served with a $957,553.20 tax deficiency notice from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The St. Louis-based accountant shares tips on how to go up against the IRS and win. His practice helps clients with IRS tax compliance cases including audits, collections and appeals.

Accountant Jayson Thornton, 35, has made his career from fighting the tax man.

At just 35 years old, Thornton has built an accounting firm dedicated to defending overwhelmed taxpayers. He says, "I love fighting for the underdog, and when it comes to the IRS everyone is an underdog."

Thornton Tax Firm, specializes in tax law, and beyond the sports and entertainment industries, serves individuals and small businesses in tax compliance cases including tax preparation and IRS tax debt settlements.

Thornton is a tax advisor and enrolled to practice by the United States Department of Treasury. He is also a certified public accountant (CPA) candidate for the State of Missouri. Thornton earned his associate degree in Accounting from St. Louis Community College, and bachelor's degree in 2006 from Missouri Valley College as an honors graduate.

Thornton has also received numerous accolades for his work. He's been recognized by the U.S. Department of Treasury for his "Outstanding Contributions" in tax counseling, and in 2017 was voted one of the best accountants in the City of St. Louis by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. He was also honored as one of 20 outstanding African American professionals under the age of 40 by the St. Louis American Foundation.

