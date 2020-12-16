Celebrity Trainer, Dominic Anthony, Launches Dominic Effect App to Encourage Optimal Health and Body Positivity

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, celebrity trainer Dominic Anthony of Dominic Anthony Fitness launches Dominic Effect App, available on iPhone and Android. The app aims to make users feel their best both inside and out, with a focus on doing the internal work needed to meet their goals. The app includes customized workout and meal plans, grocery lists, hundreds of recipes, cooking tips, meditations, and mindfulness coaching.

"I am extremely passionate about helping others; I always have been. There is no better feeling than seeing someone progress physically and mentally and witnessing the joy it can bring to their overall life. I have watched my clients manifest amazing careers, give childbirth, get married, and retire from their careers. Yes, my job is to help them get in the best shape of their life, but I am also there to be a friend and support system in whatever way they need. When I do one-on-one training, clients come in for the hour, but we interact with each other throughout the week and keep the communication open. I am not at all a drill sergeant type of trainer, but I have my own personal way to motivate my clients and it works! I see so many other trainers not engaged in their clients or paying attention to their form. I have made such a conscious effort to be the opposite. I want to now bring my wealth of knowledge and passion for others to the masses and launching this app is the best way to reach more people directly and make an even bigger impact," said Dominic Anthony, Founder of Dominic Effect.

The Dominic Effect App sets itself apart from other health and wellness programs because it contains what many others are missing: heart. Dominic aims to reach as many people as possible, providing personal care through smart devices. He will be creating all of the meal and fitness plans which are 100% customized based on the criteria each user enters. All communication through the app and social media will be answered directly by Dominic. In addition, the app will be offering weekly, complimentary live events including guided meditations and workouts.

How The Dominic Effect Works: The app includes customized workout and meal plans, as well as meditations and mindset coaching.

Step 1: To get started, visit the landing page to check current special offers, sign up, and then download the app: https://www.dominiceffect.com

You can select the plan that is right for you including a workout or meal plan only for $19.99 a month or a combined workout + meal plan for $27.96 per month.

Step 2: Once downloaded, create an account, and select your nutrition goals, entering your preferences, including how you eat (vegan, meat, keto, etc.) The app collects all of the information needed, then Dominic and his team will review this data and create a customized meal or workout plan based on your needs. This includes a custom grocery list as well as recipes and how to cook the meals.

Step 3: On the workout side, the user inputs stats like height and weight, selects body type, fitness goals, and level of fitness expertise and the app will curate a monthly workout plan. This will include the type of exercise to do, sets, and reps as well as video tutorials of Dominic guiding the user through the exercise to make sure the form is correct.

Step 4: The meditations and mindset coaching portion of the app is something every user can benefit from. It is key to have a healthy mindset on your fitness journey to help overcome any roadblocks when it comes to fitness experience, health conditions, food choices, and more. Providing the user with the mental confidence they need on this journey is of paramount importance to success.

Users will never be given the same workout plan month to month, as the app changes the suggested routine each round. The meal guide also updates frequently offering new grocery lists and recipes.



All emails and questions in the app will be directly answered by Dominic to maintain a direct client relationship with app users. The app is suitable for anyone ages 16 and up, including geriatric fitness.

About Dominic Effect

Dominic Effect is more than a fitness app; it is a gamechanger. Here you will learn tools that will help you create a lifestyle that integrates optimal health and wellness, from the inside out. Users gain valuable knowledge about nutrition, fitness, and mindfulness. Health is wealth, and that includes your overall being. The Dominic Effect is designed to achieve optimal results for the mind, body, and soul.

About Dominic Anthony:

Dominic Anthony is a personal trainer based in Hollywood/Beverly Hills. Dominic attended the top-ranked University of The Sciences in Philadelphia to learn more about the foundation and connection between nutrition and fitness. While working in the Pharma industry, Dominic decided to get his personal training certification through the National Academy of Sports Medicine and privately trained in Philadelphia. He later moved to Los Angeles because he knew this was the environment that would continue his quest for optimal performance in the wellness field. Upon arrival, he decided to officially leave the corporate world and follow his heart, which meant helping others one-on-one with their fitness and health goals. His certifications include: National Academy of Sports Medicine Personal Training, NASM weight loss specialist, NASM corrective exercise specialist, NASM nutritionist, and CPR/AED certified. He is also an advocate and member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

