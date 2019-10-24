Celebrity Trainer Erin Oprea Teams Up With STRONG by Zumba® to Create Exclusive Workout Routines

"There is so much synergy between my fitness beliefs and STRONG by Zumba, so the partnership was a perfect fit," said Erin Oprea. "What attracted me to this program is the music and how every movement is matched to a beat! I am all about workouts that motivate you, encourage pretty muscles, and incorporate amazing music, so I couldn't be more excited to team up with them."

STRONG by Zumba is a non-dance, group exercise class that combines body weight exercises with muscle conditioning, martial arts and plyometric training moves specifically designed and synced to original music. The brand is notorious for working with music's biggest artists such as Timbaland and Steve Aoki.

"We've worked hard over the last three years to build STRONG by Zumba into a globally recognized program and solidify it as one of the premier high-intensity workouts offered," said STRONG by Zumba CEO Alberto Perlman. "We're thrilled to bring Erin into the mix and continue this momentum with her expertise and energy."

For more information on STRONG by Zumba and to find a class or become licensed to teach the program, visit www.strongbyzumba.com. You can also follow the program on Instagram @strongbyzumba for updates and featured content. To learn more about Erin Oprea, visit her website at erinoprea.com and follow her on Instagram @erinoprea.

About STRONG by Zumba®

STRONG by Zumba® is a non-dance, music-led, high-intensity training exercise class that combines bodyweight, muscle conditioning, cardio, and plyometric training moves. The routines were created first and then music was reverse-engineered to match every move perfectly, for a unique workout experience that pushes you past your perceived limits. This new concept, which emphasizes music is the main motivator, allows you to burn more calories while toning abs, legs, arms, and glutes. The STRONG by Zumba® workout is complemented by athletic apparel and footwear. Instructors can opt to receive exclusive music, routines, marketing materials, and support by joining SYNC, the STRONG by Zumba® Network. For more information and to find a class, visit strongbyzumba.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

ABOUT ERIN OPREA

Celebrity trainer, author and U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran Erin Oprea has served as the personal trainer to some of the fittest names in music, including Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood and many more. A nine-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Oprea made history when she was chosen to lead the first all-female platoon attached to the infantry in a war zone. The fitness guru and her calorie-torching workouts have been featured on Good Morning America and E!, as well as in People, Women's Health, Self, Vogue, Glamour, Shape and more. Her revolutionary fitness and nutrition guide, The 4x4 Diet, is available now. For additional information, visit erinoprea.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Press Contact for STRONG by Zumba:

Rebecca Dorfman, Rebecca.Dorfman@zumba.com | 917-488-6757

Press Contacts for Erin Oprea:

Jensen Sussman and Jess Anderson, Sweet Talk Publicity

jensen@sweettalkpr.com, janderson@sweettalkpr.com | 615-320-9616

SOURCE STRONG By Zumba

Related Links

http://www.strongbyzumba.com

