Celebrity Wedding Planner Leora Pilevar Announces "Academy for Events" Bringing an Immersive Hands-on Experience to Aspiring Event Planners Through Workshops and Educational Digital Platform Aimed at Empowering Entrepreneurs

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy for Events an event – industry network and educational platform bringing ambitious individuals together to educate, inspire, and empower success in their event planning business is excited to announce its first in-person workshop for the brand to Los Angeles on October 24th at a brand-new event venue in Hollywood, called Citizen News. A new space - home of acclaimed Chef Even Funkes' newest restaurant Mother Wolf, a sister hotel to the Thompson Hotel chain which is situated next door and the latest development by TEN FIVE. Attendees will learn how to start, scale and level-up their business directly from leaders in the event industry through interactive workshops, keynote panels, and much more

Academy For Events Leora Pilevar putting the finishing touches on an event.

The Academy for Events' approach to educating, inspiring and connecting entrepreneurs in the event industry is the first of its kind. Beginning in 2011, Academy for Events founder Leora Pilevar, started her luxury wedding planning business, Best Bride and later founded Partyology - a sister company to Best Bride that focuses on producing corporate events, Bar/Bat Mitzvahs and other special occasions She has planned hundreds of successful events and has worked on producing special occasions for Bravo reality stars Mercedeh Javid, Tik Tok Star Addison Rae and Avani Gregg, to name a few. In addition, she has been featured in publications including; Business Insider, Buzzfeed, and Brides as an industry leader and expert in the event planning space.

Shortly after the company took off, aspiring event planners started reaching out to her requesting the opportunity to train under her and gain insight from her expertise. "I have been flooded with requests to not only teach people how to plan a wedding but how to operate a thriving business," noted Pilevar. So, Pilevar began to do some research and quickly discovered a gap in the market. She realized that there wasn't an all-encompassing platform that helped event industry entrepreneurs streamline their business process. "Although the wedding planning industry is worth almost one billion dollars, there is shockingly no official degree or roadmap for aspiring event planners to look to for guidance and support, so I decided to start Academy for Events," noted Pilevar. She has compiled all of her industry experience and insight into a single space -offering community members the opportunity to attend in person workshops as well as utilize a unique digital platform – focused on offering tangible resources to those in the industry. "I'm thankful that I had the opportunity to build my business, learn from my mistakes and now use that wisdom to help empower the industries future leaders," noted Pilevar.

Event partners include; TEN FIVE and TÖST - an all-natural, delicious, dry, sparkling alcohol-free beverage brand, amongst others. Tickets are available for purchase and include a 15% discount with the code: AFEPROMO.

Press Contact:

Candice Setareh

Instagram: @academyforevents

[email protected]

323-990-0211

SOURCE Academy For Events