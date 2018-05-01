Celebrity Wellness Expert and Trainer, Bizzie Gold Opens NYC Flagship B MVMNT Studio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzie Gold, creator of Buti Yoga®, the industry disruptive yoga brand that seamlessly melds dynamic yoga sequencing with deep abdominal toning and cardio-intensive dance sprints, is set to launch her first flagship studio in New York City's Lower East Side, called B MVMNT. The studio program is built to facilitate intentional sweat sessions that teach students to tap into unshakable confidence and forge bonds with the students around them - instead of compete. With the fastest growing teacher training program in the U.S. (5,000+ instructors globally), B MVMNT will open the doors to its New York City flagship Club the first week of May, offering all classes for free from May 1 through 8 to celebrate the launch. The studio is located at 114 Stanton Street.

More than just a calorie-scorching workout, classes utilize primal movement paired with shaking and vibration to help release stored trauma and stimulate cellular reorganization to help cleanse the body. Throughout this cathartic, oxytocin-inducing workout experience, students learn to breakdown the emotional barriers that hold them back from achieving self-love and true human connection.

"Buti is about transforming from the inside out," said Bizzie Gold. "Sure it's a catchy tagline - but it's also one of the deepest truths about this practice and the lifestyle that so many students adopt with it. You're not here to polish your facade. What's better than rock hard abs? Feeling unshakably confident and vibrant before they make a surprise appearance."

The studio will also feature a locker room, chromotherapy infrared sauna that can be booked for private or communal 25-or-55 minute sessions, NKD by Bizzie Gold retail store, and a WELLNESSbar, featuring pre-and-post workout protein drinks and snacks using Golden Ratio Nutrition, all 100% gluten-free, grain-free and dairy-free. The studio will offer five class formats:

Buti ® : This dynamic yoga practice intuitively blends primal movement with cardio bursts and vibrations to tone the body. Classes take place in a room with ambient temperature ranging between 78-80F.

® This dynamic yoga practice intuitively blends primal movement with cardio bursts and vibrations to tone the body. Classes take place in a room with ambient temperature ranging between 78-80F. Hot Buti ® : Heated with a state of the art infrared heating system, Hot Buti® classes will challenge you to let go of control and stay present in each body movement. This dynamic asana practice places emphasis on deep abdominal engagement, pranayama, balancing postures and primal flow. The ambient temperature of the room ranges 85-90F during class.

® Heated with a state of the art infrared heating system, Hot Buti® classes will challenge you to let go of control and stay present in each body movement. This dynamic asana practice places emphasis on deep abdominal engagement, pranayama, balancing postures and primal flow. The ambient temperature of the room ranges 85-90F during class. Hot Core ® : This 30-minute class utilizes the Spiral Structure Technique® to engage the deep muscles of the core helping students progress exponentially in their yoga practice. Students practice in socks to facilitate fluid "drag" or friction creating resistance.

® This 30-minute class utilizes the Spiral Structure Technique® to engage the deep muscles of the core helping students progress exponentially in their yoga practice. Students practice in socks to facilitate fluid "drag" or friction creating resistance. Buti Sculpt ® : This 30 minute class uses a HIIT format to amp up metabolism, fat burning and EPOC (excess post-exercise oxygen consumption). Students move through 4 total rounds of 5 high-low intervals. Each set consists of a high-intensity interval (dance cardio / bands / conditioning) and a low-intensity interval (static yoga pose). This class is taught in room with ambient temperature between 78-80F.

® This 30 minute class uses a HIIT format to amp up metabolism, fat burning and EPOC (excess post-exercise oxygen consumption). Students move through 4 total rounds of 5 high-low intervals. Each set consists of a high-intensity interval (dance cardio / bands / conditioning) and a low-intensity interval (static yoga pose). This class is taught in room with ambient temperature between 78-80F. Deep: Masterful and intentional, DEEP is a restorative movement sequence that utilizes the Spiral Structure Technique® to connect mind to muscle and catalyze vibrational change on a cellular level. DEEP is low-impact and focuses on micro-movements with physical touch to connect the brain to innervated muscle and restructure the deep core. Class duration ranges 60-75 minutes including a 7 minute meditation.

B MVMNT offers drop-in classes, in addition to three membership tiers. Founding membership is available until May 8 and will feature unlimited classes and a 15% discount on all retail items including Golden Ratio protein shakes, WELLNESSbar items, teacher trainings, workshops, and sauna sessions.

For more information, please visit: https://bmvmnt.com/ or @BMVMT on Instagram and Facebook.

