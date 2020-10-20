Celebrity Wellness Professional Kim Carruthers Launches New Wellness Website

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Carruthers is excited to announce the launch of her website, KimCarruthers.com. Kim is a certified celebrity Pilates instructor, former professional dancer, and lifestyle wellness coach based in Los Angeles, CA. During her time as an Alvin Ailey American dancer, Kim became fascinated by the transformative power of the teachings by Joseph Pilates. In 1997, she received the Pilates and The American Council on Exercise certifications. Kim went on to become a personal Pilates instructor to a diverse clientele.

Kim Carruthers

In 2005, Kim founded "Physical Perfection," a private Pilates studio in Hancock Park. It is here that Kim grew her client base to include athletes, Hollywood celebrities, executives, and entrepreneurs.

Her rapid success gained media outlets' attention, such as The Today Show, Extra, ABC7 News, Oprah.com, Newsweek, Vogue, O Magazine, People, Modern Luxury, Pilates Style Magazine, and The New York Times.

To reach a broader and more diverse clientele, Kim founded "Pilates in the Hood," a community-based Pilates program in Inglewood. What started as a passion project for Kim to give those without the means or access to experience Pilates' mental and health benefits has expanded to several cities.

Kim's quest for knowledge is ever-growing and expanding, as evidenced by her incredible roster of clients, who refer her repeatedly. Many Hollywood studios have come to rely on Kim's ability to work with talent to prepare them for film and television productions. Over the last 23 years, Kim has continued to succeed in building a wellness career to empower others by using the one and only "The Kim Carruthers Method."

For more information, visit KimCarruthers.com.

Contact:

Nickie Robinson

917.929.5500

[email protected]

SOURCE Kim Carruthers