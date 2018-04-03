Celebrity Whistleblower Attorney™ Mychal Wilson Discusses #MeToo Movement And Sexual Harassment On The Whistleblower

On his March 27th 2018 show, Mychal Wilson, Esq. discussed questionable new heart device experimentation on unsuspecting patients with cardiologist Dr. Nalini Rajamannan, who also exposed alleged sexual harassment occurring at the prestigious Northwestern University.

Mychal says, "I would like to thank Ms. Denier, Ms. Larraine, and Ms. Rajamannan for appearing on my show. Their stories are important to the current cultural movements occurring in today's society."

"In today's evolving cultural climate, I want to give the public an insider's view into the risky, secret and potentially lucrative world known as 'whistleblowing,' a show which explores and examines the courage and integrity within us, and in some cases the potentially highly lucrative rewards received by those Davids fighting those Goliaths. And, to feature and applaud those individuals who help bring about justice for others, which is sometimes at their own expense," says Mychal Wilson, Esq.

Mychal Wilson, Esq. is a successful relator and Qui Tam attorney who has assisted various Federal and State agencies in the recovery of over $580 million in American taxpayer's dollars, who recently launched his new 30 minute news series titled "The Whistleblower" with Mychal Wilson, Esq.

"The Whistleblower with Mychal Wilson, Esq." is a weekly nonpartisan political news program which airs every Tuesday live at 10:00 pm Eastern and 7:00 pm Pacific, on RADTV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and coming soon on Apple TV, and on demand thereafter.

Currently, the show's streaming content features compelling whistleblower journeys such as successful whistleblower Mr. James Holzrichter, who, after overcoming retaliation and homelessness, received $22.4 million in a $135 million settlement against one of America's largest defense contractors Northrop Grumman, opioid (Fentanyl) and INSYS whistleblower Ms. Patricia Nixon, and Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment whistleblower Ms. Katherine Kendall.

While not offering legal advice, "The Whistleblower" with Mychal Wilson, Esq." does provide examples of legal recourse for potential whistleblowers, and for those who are being harassed, wrongfully terminated and/or retaliated against by her or his employer. "Been there, done that, as a former big pharma sales rep, so now I want to help those who may be facing similar hostile work environments," declares Mychal Wilson, Esq."

"I would like to thank American national television host, radio host, columnist and political commentator Rick Amato, producer Sutton Porter, and RADTV for the opportunity to create and distribute this show," says Mychal Wilson.

About Mychal Wilson

Mychal Wilson is a Qui Tam attorney and Entertainment law attorney, who is also a former actor/producer (Sundance Film Festival and HBO, STARZ!), and top big pharma cardiovascular/diabetes pharmaceutical sales representative for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Currently, Mychal Wilson serves as legal counsel on several sealed and high profile unsealed cases such as the False Claims Act (FCA) matter of U.S. ex rel Alexander Volkhoff v. Janssen, et al , Case No. 2:16-cv-06987-RGK-RAO (C.D. Cal.) involving the illegal sales and marketing of some its opioid and other prescription drugs, the FCA misbranding spinal device case U.S. ex rel. Dan Abrams Company, LLC v. Medtronic , Case No. 2:15-cv-01212 (C.D. Cal.), and the intervened Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act drug pricing case, State of Texas v. Lupin , Case No. D-1-GN-16-005758 (TX).

Mychal has been a member of the SAG-AFTRA ("Screen Actors Guild") since 1993 and is a media personality who regularly serves as a legal analyst on numerous media outlets such as BBC, The Doctors TV Show, Newsmax TV, OANN, RT and 790 KABC Radio Dr. Drew Midday Live. Mychal Wilson's authored big pharma memoir "Pharma Chronicles: Drugs, Money and Sex" is scheduled to be released in 2018.

Mychal Wilson, Esq. is a member of the State Bar of California and admitted to practice law in the Eastern, Northern, Central and Southern United States District Courts of California, and the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS).

Twitter: @mychalwilsonesq

www.mychalwilsonesq.com

