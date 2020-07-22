Celebrity Writer Emily L. Foley Shares Sizzling Summer Beauty Trends With Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity lifestyle and beauty journalist Emily L. Foley says that the summer of 2020 is unlike any we have experienced in recent history. However, she says there is still a need to enjoy the summer and look your best. Foley examines the products and trends that can help everyone look cool and stylish. In fact, discover what the stylists and A-list celebrities are doing. Instead of sheltering in place, learn a few tricks that will help you SIZZLE in place.

NUMBER ONE TIP FOR SUMMER BEAUTY

Emily gives her best tips for looking great this summer.

Lots of people use the summer as a time to get a great tan, but it is important for everyone to protect their skin. Coppertone's new Glow Hydragel Sunscreen is infused with superfine illuminating shimmer, so it protects from the sun's harmful rays, but also gives skin a beautiful glow. The gel formula is non-greasy and rubs in easily, plus it has a cooling effect and helps hydrate the skin. The summer staple comes in broad spectrum SPFs 30 and 50 and is water resistant for up to 80 minutes. It makes skin look and feel beautiful while also giving skin the needed sun protection. For more information, visit www.coppertone.com.

TIPS FOR LOOKING GREAT IN THE SUMMER HEAT

One recommendation is using multi-tasking beauty products, and Nair Leg Masks are just that because they are a beauty treatment and hair removal treatment in one. They are made with a 3-in-1 formula so it gently removes hair and stubble, moisturizes skin, and minimizes hair regrowth, leaving your legs smoother for longer than shaving. Made with 100% Natural Clay plus Shea Butter, Seaweed or Charcoal, these masks are the perfect way to indulge in a little self care, while also saving you time from shaving. The Nair portfolio also includes Wax Ready-Strips for Face & Bikini and Legs & Body, which require no warming or rubbing for a mess-free application and hair removal. All products are available for under $10. For more information, visit www.naircare.com.

SUGGESTIONS FOR SUMMER SKINCARE

A summer skincare routine is super important, because it is so easy for pores to get clogged from wearing sunscreen and all the heat and humidity. Exfoliating is very important. One way to exfoliate is with the BLOOMEFFECTS Dutch Dirt Mask, because it can be used as a mask or scrub. It is great to use as a detoxifying mask, or for more sensitive skin, use it as a cleansing scrub and still get the purifying benefits. It's made with natural botanical extracts, floral and fruit enzymes, and BLOOMEFFECTS' Proprietary Dutch Tulip Complex. Plus, it is 100% clean, and the packaging is made from recycled materials. For information, visit BLOOMEFFECTS.com.

