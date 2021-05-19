Celegence Announces Inaugural Medical Device Virtual Summit

CHICAGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celegence, a global provider of regulatory affairs services solutions for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce that on Tuesday, May 25th, it will host its first annual Medical Device Virtual Summit. Joining the Celegence team will be leadership from Nelson Laboratories, Orthogonal, and Kablooē Design. Celegence and its partners have planned an informative day with thought-provoking sessions presented by leading industry experts.

The full day, digital agenda will range from topics such as Patient Engagement and Software as Medical Device (SaMD): The Coming of Medical-Grade Lifestyle Devices and The Big Three: Cytotoxicity, Sensitization & Irritation Testing and Human Factors Engineering in New Product Development. Those who want to stay up to speed with the medical device industry are encouraged to join, and can visit the Celegence website here to see the full agenda and learn more about the sessions and speakers, and register at this link.

"Continuous learning and network building are critical activities for any medical device professional. Especially after well over a year of working from home due to the pandemic, it's even more important that we all attend virtual events like this one that offer a combination of great talks from a diverse group of speakers and well as networking opportunities that can help make up for all of the in-person conferences and coffee shop meetings that we've all been missing out on." – Randy Horton, Orthogonal

The Medical Device Virtual Summit program will offer access to insights from the medical device industry's leading minds. With in-person networking sessions and conference opportunities still on hold, Celegence has decided to bring together key players in the medical device development lifecycle to exchange ideas on how regulatory changes and innovation will impact the industry in the coming years. The presenters are all thought leaders in the industry and eager to share their experiences, best practices, and recommendations to help attendees no matter what stage of the process their product is in. During the Q&A session after every presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to tap into the presenters' knowledge gained from years of experience and can then return to their internal teams with guidance, tips, and advice on how to best proceed.

About Celegence

Celegence helps life sciences companies navigate complex global regulatory requirements by providing consulting services and solutions dedicated to regulatory affairs. Celegence supports life sciences customers in the areas of EU MDR compliance, regulatory intelligence, RIMS data management, publishing, regulatory labelling, medical writing and compliance toward new regulations for different product portfolios. Celegence's depth of experience and extensive delivery capability allows regulatory affairs teams to operate more efficiently, reduce cost, and improve compliance. For more information, visit www.celegence.com or follow Celegence on LinkedIn.

