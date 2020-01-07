Celeno Adds Wi-Fi 6E to Its CL8000 Product Series Supporting the New 6GHz Spectrum Band

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celeno, a leading provider of smart, innovative Wi-Fi solutions announced today it is adding support of the 6GHz band to its Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) CL80xx dual-transceivers, PCIe interface product series. Celeno's announced Wi-Fi 6E products are available at different MIMO configurations - 8T8R, 6T6R, and 4T4R supporting up to 6 Gbps total aggregated speed over the two transceivers (up to 4.8Gbps per transceiver).

Wi-Fi is one of the most adopted technologies and greatest success stories of communication history. It carries today over half of the global data traffic and over 75% of mobile data traffic. Adding the 6GHz band for Wi-Fi usage is critical – it has been more than 20 years since the last spectrum enhancement to Wi-Fi. The currently available spectrum in 2.4 and 5GHz is becoming too congested and doesn't meet modern requirements for next-gen applications, services and scale requiring high speeds in a highly congested environment. The anticipated 6 GHz spectrum will nearly double the available spectrum for Wi-Fi communication.

In addition, operating Wi-Fi in the 6GHz band is expected to double the effective throughputs since it includes multiple 160MHz channels, compared to the practical 80MHz channels in 5GHz and 20MHz channels in 2.4GHz. Moreover, since legacy devices will not be permitted on the 6GHz band, it will be used exclusively for Wi-Fi 6 traffic which will improve performance further comparatively to the congested 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. Also, it will allow for and effective operation of OFDMA, UL-MUMIMO and Wi-Fi 6 scheduling schemes to drive latency down.

Thus, Celeno's new Wi-Fi 6E devices will drive new applications requiring these throughput and latency benefits such as whole-home +1Gbps wireless fabric, mesh-nodes, 4K/8K wireless video distribution, AR/VR devices, wireless broadband access, 5G deployment and many more.

The family of chips fully supports the entire 6 GHz spectrum under regulatory evaluation: 5925-7125 MHz. The chips support Wi-Fi 6 with 160MHz, MU-OFDMA, MU-MIMO, Beamforming, 1024QAM, uplink scheduling, WPA3 – with a single PCIe 3.0 (dual-lane) interface towards the host processor.

Leveraging its dual-transceiver architecture, the CL8000 Wi-Fi 6E product series will enable true concurrent operation of two independent channels in the wide 6GHz spectrum, thus enabling high utilization of the coming 6 GHz band. In addition, the chips inherently support Celeno's Wi-Fi Doppler Imaging technology launched earlier this year with true simultaneous operation of Wi-Fi connectivity and Radar in the 6GHz spectrum.

"We are excited about the tremendous promise of 6GHz to the Wi-Fi industry", said Gilad Rozen, CEO and Founder of Celeno. "We believe that the CL8000 unique architecture will enable our partners to design compact and cost-effective tri-band and quad-band access points, gateways and mesh nodes with the most compact and powerful Wi-Fi silicon subsystem."

Celeno believes that the 6GHz spectrum rules will be published in early 2020 with regulation in affect in early 2021.

Celeno's Wi-Fi 6E products will sample in Q2 of 2020.

The CL8000 Concurrent Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 2.4GHz/5GHz products are available to qualified customers. Celeno is demonstrating the Wi-Fi 6 products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas starting January 7th, 2020.

About Celeno

Celeno offers advanced Wi-Fi chipsets, edge software and cloud technology to deliver smart, innovative Wi-Fi connectivity and Wi-Fi Doppler Imaging technology into the realm of high-performance home networks, smart buildings, enterprise and industrial solutions. Celeno's field-proven chips and software technologies have been successfully integrated into numerous OEM Wi-Fi devices and have been deployed in tens of millions of homes around the world. Celeno is headquartered in Raanana, Israel, with a global presence and offices. For more information, visit www.celeno.com .

