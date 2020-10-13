Celeno and Cortina to Offer a Joint Solution for Wi-Fi 6/6E Enabled 10G Fiber Gateways and Routers

RA'ANANA, Israel, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celeno Communications, the leading provider of smart, innovative Wi-Fi solutions, and Cortina Access, Inc., a leading provider of fiber access & carrier-grade gateway solutions, today announced a joint partnership to design a high performance 10G GPON gateways and routers.

The solution will leverage Celeno's latest Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz band) single chip architecture, and Cortina's CA8289 SoC to deliver a complete, pre-integrated reference platform for cost effective, next generation high-end Wi-Fi 10Gbps Gateways and Routers.

"We are excited to collaborate with Cortina and offer our latest generation W-Fi 6 solutions with a leading SoC Platform for fiber gateways and routers," says Lior Weiss, VP Marketing and Business Development at Celeno. "Cortina's powerful SoC and packet acceleration capabilities enables top-notch wireless gateway solutions suited to the latest high bandwidth services, supporting multi gigabit wireless network in crowded environments and demanding applications such as 4K/8K Video streaming and online gaming."

The Celeno CL8000 family offers high-performance, highly integrated Wi-Fi 6/6E (802.11ax R2) PCIe chip solutions to enable 10Gbps speeds of next generation gateways and routers. The CL8000 chips are based on advanced 14nm foundry geometry to enjoy low power and cost-effective architecture. The CL8000 delivers best Wi-Fi performance for its size by combining two complete Wi-Fi 6 access point radios into a single 11x11 BGA package and utilizing only one PCIe gen 3.0 interface. The CL8080 can deliver up to 6Gbps of speed and 8 radio chains of 4x4 2.4GHz and 4x4 5GHz over a dual lane PCIe interface.

A complete Tri-Band solution, supporting 4x4 MIMO on each band (2.4, 5, 6 GHz) plus a dedicated 4th listening radio can also be implemented with only CL8080 and CL8066 chips while employing only two PCIe interfaces.

The dedicated 4th listening radio enables spectrum analysis, Zero-Wait-DFS, Zero-Wait-CAC, beacon analysis and packet sniffing for fast and efficient spectrum scanning and channel characterization. Service providers can improve their management capabilities and respond better to their customer needs with this unique quad band solution.

"Celeno's advanced Wi-Fi solution together with Cortina's innovative AnyPON™ platform provides a complete solution that enables a powerful reference designs for next generation 10GPON gateways and managed routers with up to 10Gbits/s performance, utilizing the latest Wi-Fi 6 advancements," said Dr. Stewart Wu, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development at Cortina Access. "The combined solution will enable a compact and cost-effective solution, while occupying less PCIe interfaces thus allowing richer and future-proof Gateway designs."

Cortina's CA8289 solution features an AnyPON™ fiber access interface as well as a quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 64-bit CPU at up to 1.5GHz. The embedded Super-Gateway-Architecture enables true zero-CPU load on concurrent acceleration of up to 20Gbps wire-speed network routing, Wi-Fi bridging and hardware VPN. The Cortina CA8289 also supports extensive high-speed interfaces such as dual 10 Gbps XFI/USXGMII interfaces for connectivity to multi-gigabit modem or a copper PHY, an integrated XAUI port, multi-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch and PHY, multiple USB 3.0 ports and PCIe ports. With its leading edge architecture design and flexible power save modes, the Cortina CA8289 is able to operate at a significantly lower power than comparable solutions, for a true fan-less design.

About Celeno

Celeno offers advanced Wi-Fi chipsets and edge software to deliver smart, innovative Wi-Fi connectivity and Wi-Fi Doppler Imaging technology into the realm of high-performance home networks, smart buildings, enterprise and industrial solutions. Celeno's field-proven chips and software technologies have been successfully integrated into numerous OEM Wi-Fi devices and have been deployed in tens of millions of homes around the world. Celeno is headquartered in Raanana, Israel, with a global presence and offices. For more information, visit www.celeno.com.

About Cortina Access, Inc.

Cortina's industry leading innovative technologies create new paradigms of broadband access from the service providers to the digital home. Cortina's mission to "Connecting People and Homes" removes the last infrastructure bottleneck and delivers efficient bandwidth to the homes, bringing the network closer to consumers. More information is available at www.cortina-access.com.

