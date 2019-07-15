Celeno Announces New Innovation: Wi-Fi Doppler Imaging

RAANANA, Israel, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celeno, a leading provider of smart, innovative Wi-Fi solutions announced today a new technology: Wi-Fi Doppler Imaging.

Understanding "who and what is where" within a given residential, commercial or enterprise space, analyzing the context in sudden changes in movement or motion, and deciding how to act on all of the above in a timely fashion is of prime concern to a wide variety of stakeholders. However, most consumers and businesses are reluctant to accept the introduction of new and intrusive equipment into their homes and premises. Installing sensors and cameras in every room that cover multiple angles winds up being time-consuming, costly – and potentially invasive.

Celeno's Wi-Fi Doppler Imaging is a Wi-Fi based, high-resolution imaging technology, that employs the Doppler effect and standard Wi-Fi packets to accurately characterize and represent complex motions and movements of people, pets and objects.

The technology can track an objects' location using a single Wi-Fi device, not requiring the aid of multiple devices or additional clients. It captures moving objects' Doppler and Micro Doppler signatures and uses advanced signal processing and machine learning algorithms to accurately classify human postures and gestures. It can even monitor minute and slow motions such as breathing. Leveraging on Wi-Fi standard 5GHz (and in the future 6GHz) bands, it can "see" through walls, not requiring line of sight and not dependent on lighting conditions. In addition, it is not dependent on any Wi-Fi clients, wearables of any kind and does not invade privacy.

This new type of insights on the surroundings of the Wi-Fi network can enable various applications in a variety of verticals. To name a few examples: intrusion detection to homes and offices, fall detection and daily life trends analysis for elderly care, people presence and analytics in front of the TV for personalized TV content and advertisement, geo-fencing to improve safety in factories and industrial facilities, people counting in office spaces for optimized building management.

"We are excited to debut Wi-Fi Doppler Imaging technology which shows great promise to enable a new breadth of applications over Wi-Fi infrastructure. The Network is becoming the Sensor," said Gilad Rozen, Founder and CEO of Celeno. "This is another milestone in Celeno's tradition of bringing Wi-Fi innovations to market."

The technology is available today for integration with customers and selected partners.

About Celeno

Celeno offers advanced Wi-Fi chipsets, edge software and cloud technology to deliver smart, innovative Wi-Fi connectivity and Wi-Fi Doppler Imaging technology into the realm of high-performance home networks, smart buildings, enterprise and industrial solutions. Celeno's field-proven chips and software technologies have been successfully integrated into numerous OEM Wi-Fi devices and been deployed in tens of millions of homes around the world. Celeno is headquartered in Raanana, Israel, with a global presence and offices in the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.celeno.com.

