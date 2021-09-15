Celent & Equisoft exclusive insurance research reveals: 91% of carriers are prioritizing the use of data and analytic technologies to inform decisions on pricing

While giving customers more of what they want matters, knowing how to price for it optimizes business when things scale up;

91% of carriers surveyed are prioritizing the use of data and analytic technologies to inform decisions on pricing;

The building of actuarial pricing models is where they are finding that data is creating the most value for their organizations.

This research was conducted with CIOs and other executives at large- and mid-sized North American carriers offering individual life, annuities, as well as group and voluntary insurance products.

"The volume of data collected by insurers is increasing every second and deriving value from that data has become a hot topic and one that many carriers are grappling with," said Mark DePhillips, Senior Vice President, USA at Equisoft. "Our goal with this study is to provide insurers with practical insights on what their peers are doing with their data today, and help uncover what are the quick wins, how they can actually get value from their data right now."

As reported by Celent, higher customer expectations for modern digital experiences are segmenting the marketplace between savvy companies and lagging companies, creating a strategic imperative for insurers to become more data-driven and to generate more value from their data through digitalization, connectivity, analytics and automation.

"Companies of all sizes are placing their greatest priority on data management, business intelligence, and Analytics/AI," said Marty Ellingsworth, Senior Analyst, Data and Advanced Analytics, Americas at Celent. "They have more data than ever, from extensive digital transformations and integrations with various data sources, and they understand that turning this data into more valuable assets is key to sustainable competitiveness where price, ease of doing business and peace of mind matter."

As one insurance executive revealed in the report, "No one is in charge of data quality. We have pockets of greatness surrounded by swampy moats. We put it in the cloud and are sorting it all out there."

Click here to access the full report.

In addition to the North American life and annuity market, this research will also be conducted in LATAM and APAC, and a global report comparing results among regions will be released by Celent in early 2022.

