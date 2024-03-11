Celent Names Sapiens ClaimsPro for P&C in North America as 2024 Luminary

Sapiens received Celent's highest ranking for excellence in advanced technology and breadth of functionality

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that Sapiens ClaimsPro for Property & Casualty in North America received the highest ranking of Luminary in Celent's 2024 Claims Systems Vendors report, for excellence in advanced technology and breadth of functionality.

Sapiens was selected out of 32 North American core claims solutions for its exceptional core claims system, as well as its ability to provide value-added services through its partner ecosystem.

Celent described Sapiens ClaimsPro as "a comprehensive and highly adaptable core claims system, ideal for both personal and commercial lines. With strengths in adjuster personalization, efficient claims management, and advanced payment options, it stands out as a top choice for midsize and small insurers. ClaimsPro is particularly well-suited for insurers who value customization, user-friendly business rule management, and are looking for a system capable of evolving with technological advancements."

The report also described Sapiens' platform as "exceptionally customizable, with standout flexibility, sophisticated claims assignment process, and a commitment to innovation and efficiency, that caters to the dynamic needs of modern claims processing."

Sapiens received special recognition for its continual investment in a state-of-the-art ecosystem that delivers innovative, complimentary solutions and provides customers with functionality and value-added services that do not naturally sit within the core policy administration systems. Sapiens' solutions and services meet the most complex insurance needs and deliver across significant scale and geographic reach.

"To assess vendors for the report, Celent conducts comprehensive RFIs and market analysis, reviews vendor demonstrations within multiple scenarios, and looks for evidence of continual investment in innovation," said Karlyn Carnahan, CPCU Head of Insurance, North America Celent. "Sapiens demonstrated the functionality of its core claims solution and its commitment to provide innovative solutions for insurers."

"Receiving Celent's highest ranking of Luminary highlights Sapiens' commitment to propel our customers' digital transformations with next-generation solutions. Celent recognizes that commitment, as evidenced by their year-over-year improvement in Sapiens' rankings, from functionality standout last year to Luminary this year," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens President and CEO. "Celent's recognition encompasses the entirety of our offerings, including our robust partner ecosystem, which enhances our solutions and enables end-to-end delivery to drive sustained growth."

Sapiens ClaimsPro for Property & Casualty enables insurers to unlock powerful, auditable, configurable and AI-driven automation for all lines of business. The solution features rules-driven workflows and automated claim assignment, driving straight-through processing and providing supervisory insights and control over claims operations.

To access and download the Celent Claim System Vendor report, please click here.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens' cloud-based SaaS insurance platform offers pre-integrated, low-code capabilities across core, data, and digital domains to accelerate our customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit https://sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn

