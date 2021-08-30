Celent Research Features Moxtra as Innovative Digital-first Platform in 2021 Digital Customer Engagement Platforms Report

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxtra , a platform powering OneStop Apps for streamlining and managing client-centric business, announced today it has been positioned as a leader in client engagement platforms by Celent in the recently released 2021 Digital Customer Engagement Platforms report. The report emphasizes the growth of digital-first engagement to meet the evolving demands of clients in the financial services space.

"Moxtra's positioning in this report from Celent confirms our commitment to innovation in the client engagement market, especially our support of financial services companies to enhance their digital capabilities, streamline and manage their operations, and elevate the client experience," said Leena Iyar, Chief Brand Officer for Moxtra. "Our platform has been built over the last decade in partnership with some of the world's leading financial institutions making Moxtra uniquely positioned to meet the needs of the financial industry. By providing a digital branch through Moxtra, financial services companies can meet their clients' needs anytime, from anywhere, with security embedded into every step of the process."

Celent identified that Moxtra's offering included all the core components of a successful customer engagement platform including:

Keeping clients and prospects in-process and in-app through private, dedicated channels.

Facilitating seamless switching of methods of engagement without re-authenticating or entering a queue, with the choice of text and voice chat, messaging threads, and live audio or video calls - all in the same channel.

Equipping bankers with the context and tools needed to effectively and efficiently manage internal operations and engage with customers across a wide variety of use cases, allowing for effective relationship building with key knowledge workers.

"We've moved from a world with digital to a digital-first world where every business needs to become a digital business," said Bob Meara, senior analyst at Celent. "Moxtra has helped fill a gap in the marketplace for digital solutions to power high-touch client-focused businesses, like financial services companies. By offering secure, innovative solutions that businesses can release under their own brands, Moxtra allows for strong client relationships for organizations of all sizes."

Available as a standalone web and mobile app, or as an extension of a business's existing digital presence, Moxtra's platform enables organizations of all sizes to streamline client-centric workflows and deliver a just-in-time collaborative service experience under their brand. Businesses can deliver a connected experience with an all-in-one suite of collaborative services. Additionally, Moxtra provides sophisticated relationship management capabilities to lend structure to the organization managing client relationships while also allowing companies to track and measure how internal business groups are performing against goals.

To read the full report, visit https://moxtra.com/library/celent-report-2021

About Moxtra

In today's world, businesses need to digitally transform to deliver to client service expectations and manage their business processes. Moxtra's platform powers OneStop Client Portal Apps, designed for today's mobile age. Organizations can reduce the friction and inefficiencies of managing disparate channels of client engagement, to fast-track high value business.

With deep roots in business collaboration, Moxtra was co-founded in 2012 by Subrah Iyar, WebEx founder and former CEO, and Stanley Huang, former WebEx Senior Director of Engineering. Moxtra is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices in London, New York, Amsterdam, Bengaluru, Shanghai, and Singapore. To learn more about enabling a OneStop Client App for your business, visit moxtra.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram

