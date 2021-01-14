Celent research ranks Equisoft's illustration software among the best solutions in North America

"A life illustration system is a core piece of the sales process in life insurance," wrote Celent's Senior Analyst Karen Monks in the report. "Based on solid overall functionality and recent improvements that we've seen, we think that vendor-offered illustration systems can improve a producer's efficiency at the point of sale and, for the investment, will also deliver significant long-term savings for the insurer."

Going beyond table stakes quotes and illustrations

As highlighted by the report, illustration tools are table stakes for life insurance carriers. Every company has a solution, whether developed in-house or sourced from a vendor, that does the required job -showing potential clients the details of what they are thinking of purchasing.

"Today's insurers are looking to gain a competitive edge on any front, whether it's speed-to-market, offering seamless experiences or product innovation. More and more see an opportunity to elevate illustrations from a cost-of-doing-business tool to a critical platform for promoting insurance products," said Bruno Leduc, Senior Director, Digital Insurance Solutions at Equisoft. "They want a user-friendly and effective tool that will outdo what their competitors could offer."

"Based on customer feedback and Celent's review of the product, Equisoft/illustrate should be on an insurer's short list when considering a new illustration system,'' concluded Karen Monks in the report. "It provides the best experience we saw across all illustration systems this year."

Equisoft/illustrate is a class-leading front-end solution for comparing compliant quotes and generating the most compelling illustrations to showcase insurance products. Used by top-tier companies in North America, this next-generation software is a strategic asset for insurers seeking to unlock the full potential of their growth strategy and be at the forefront of the market.





About Equisoft

