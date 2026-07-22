Celera Systems Launches AI Labs to Lead AI Innovation Across the SaaS Opportunity Capital Portfolio

New strategic initiative establishes Celera Systems as the AI innovation hub for current and future SaaS Opportunity Capital companies.

Celera Launches Celera AI Lab

MILWAUKEE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celera Systems today announced the launch of Celera Systems AI Labs, a strategic initiative that positions the company at the forefront of artificial intelligence innovation across the SaaS Opportunity Capital (SOC) portfolio. More than an investment in technology, AI Labs represents the beginning of a long-term strategy to develop repeatable AI and Agentic AI capabilities that will accelerate innovation not only within Celera, but across existing and future SOC portfolio companies.

SaaS Opportunity Capital acquires and invests in established software companies with proven products and loyal customer bases, helping them modernize their technology, expand into new markets, and unlock long-term value through operational excellence and strategic investment.

Celera Systems has been selected to lead this transformation.

As one of the portfolio's flagship software businesses, Celera will serve as the proving ground for AI-driven product modernization, software engineering, workflow transformation, and operational best practices. Lessons learned through AI Labs will be documented, refined, and transformed into a repeatable playbook that can be rapidly deployed across additional portfolio companies as SaaS Opportunity Capital continues to grow through acquisition.

"Artificial intelligence represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to fundamentally improve how software companies build products, serve customers, and operate their businesses," said Nick Benkovich, Chief Product Officer of Celera Systems. "At Celera, we're not simply integrating AI features into our products. We're building organizational expertise and proven methodologies that can be leveraged across the entire SaaS Opportunity Capital portfolio. Every lesson we learn today becomes an accelerator for the companies we acquire tomorrow."

Unlike organizations that approach AI as a collection of isolated tools, Celera Systems AI Labs will focus on embedding AI throughout the software development lifecycle and business operations. Teams will use Celera's own products and internal workflows as a real-world innovation environment to identify opportunities for intelligent automation, modernize software faster, improve quality, reduce technical debt, and develop practical AI capabilities that directly benefit customers.

The initiative will initially focus on:

Accelerating product modernization and software quality.

Increasing engineering productivity through AI-assisted development.

Automating internal workflows to improve operational efficiency.

Developing new AI-powered capabilities for customers.

Creating a repeatable AI transformation framework for portfolio-wide adoption.

For Celera customers, the investment reinforces the company's long-standing commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and reliable customer communications software. Future product enhancements will leverage AI where it creates meaningful business value while maintaining the security, compliance, and reliability expected by organizations operating in highly regulated industries.

For SaaS Opportunity Capital, AI Labs represents something even broader: the creation of a shared innovation capability that compounds across the portfolio. As new software companies join the SOC family, they will benefit from proven AI frameworks, engineering practices, and operational playbooks already validated within Celera Systems.

"One of the greatest advantages of being part of the SaaS Opportunity Capital family is the ability to build capabilities once and scale them many times," Benkovich added. "Our vision is to make Celera AI Labs the innovation engine for the portfolio accelerating every acquisition by providing proven AI methodologies from day one."

The launch of Celera Systems AI Labs reflects SaaS Opportunity Capital's philosophy of investing not only in software products, but also in the people, processes, and technologies that create enduring competitive advantage. By establishing a centralized AI innovation capability today, the organization is building a foundation that will strengthen both current portfolio companies and future acquisitions for years to come.

About Celera Systems

Celera Systems provides enterprise customer communications and document composition solutions that enable organizations to create, manage, and deliver mission-critical customer communications with speed, accuracy, and reliability. Serving highly regulated industries, Celera Systems helps organizations modernize customer communications while maintaining the security, compliance, and operational resilience required for today's business environment.

About SaaS Opportunity Capital

SaaS Opportunity Capital is a private investment firm focused on acquiring and growing established software businesses. By combining strategic investment with operational expertise, product modernization, and market expansion, SaaS Opportunity Capital helps portfolio companies accelerate growth, create long-term customer value, and build enduring software platforms positioned for the future.

SOURCE Celera Systems LLC