Celeri Network launched its First ever Podcast "Conversations with Celeri Network"
Celeri Network, a lending start-up located in New York City, launched its first Business Podcast - aimed to educate young professionals on finance and entrepreneurship.
Jan 29, 2020, 06:03 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celeri Network – where access to capital is fast, fair and simple – is excited to announce the launch of their new podcast Conversations with Celeri Network.
Celeri Network is committed to offering businesses and students with state-of-the-art technology. They believe access to financing should be accessible, therefore they engage a network of lending partners who go beyond basing their decisions on a credit score. They understand no loan is one size fits all, and that is why every loan is personalized.
The idea to have a podcast came from the concept that business owners, students and people, in general, have issues with finance. Angela, Conversations with Celeri Network host invites business owners and guests to bring inspiration, motivation, and education to listeners by sharing their success stories and what it took for them to get where they are. Many people need a place to start. They need that boost to start. For inspiring business owners, students and people looking for that little push or education on finance, Conversations with Celeri Network is the perfect podcast to tune into.
Although Conversations with Celeri Network launched January 15, 2020, it has already more than 1k+ views on each episode thus far. So far, various guests from different industries have been interviewed.
- Vince Caruso-CEO of FMW Media
- PoPo Haung- Founder of B4Dawm
- Michael Creadon- Head of Institution of Sales
- Linda Wang- CEO of Ume Restaurant
Each have been guests on Conversations with Celeri Network. All have brought knowledge in their field and success stories which are quite inspiring. David Wield is going to be one of our next guests. Wield is the former Vice Chairman of NASDAQ, currently the founder of Weild & Co. Inc, the "father" of the JOBS act, as well as drafted legislation for the US Congress. With guests from different industries, it gives a chance for every business owner in different fields an opportunity to learn and potentially be inspired.
Conversations with Celeri Network is a great podcast for those looking for inspiration through financial success stories. Be sure to subscribe to the channels mentioned below and tune into Conversations with Celeri Network.
Spotify: Conversations with Celeri Network
Youtube: Celeri Network
Apple Podcast: Conversations with Celeri Network
Instagram: @celerinetwork
Facebook: Celeri Network
LinkedIn: Celeri Network
Twitter: @celerinetwork
PR Contact:
646-692-3002
info@celerinetwork.com
celerinetwork.com
About Celeri Network, Inc
Celeri Network is located in the heart of the financial district, at 180 Maiden Lane NY, NY 10038, giving us access to the latest trends in technology and will always provide clients and potential clients with the up to date convenience.
SOURCE Celeri Network, Inc
Share this article