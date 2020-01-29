Celeri Network launched its First ever Podcast "Conversations with Celeri Network"

The idea to have a podcast came from the concept that business owners, students and people, in general, have issues with finance. Angela, Conversations with Celeri Network host invites business owners and guests to bring inspiration, motivation, and education to listeners by sharing their success stories and what it took for them to get where they are. Many people need a place to start. They need that boost to start. For inspiring business owners, students and people looking for that little push or education on finance, Conversations with Celeri Network is the perfect podcast to tune into.

Although Conversations with Celeri Network launched January 15, 2020, it has already more than 1k+ views on each episode thus far. So far, various guests from different industries have been interviewed.

Vince Caruso-CEO of FMW Media

PoPo Haung - Founder of B4Dawm

- Founder of B4Dawm Michael Creadon - Head of Institution of Sales

- Head of Institution of Sales Linda Wang - CEO of Ume Restaurant

Each have been guests on Conversations with Celeri Network. All have brought knowledge in their field and success stories which are quite inspiring. David Wield is going to be one of our next guests. Wield is the former Vice Chairman of NASDAQ, currently the founder of Weild & Co. Inc, the "father" of the JOBS act, as well as drafted legislation for the US Congress. With guests from different industries, it gives a chance for every business owner in different fields an opportunity to learn and potentially be inspired.

Conversations with Celeri Network is a great podcast for those looking for inspiration through financial success stories. Be sure to subscribe to the channels mentioned below and tune into Conversations with Celeri Network.

Spotify: Conversations with Celeri Network

Youtube: Celeri Network

Apple Podcast: Conversations with Celeri Network

Instagram: @celerinetwork

Facebook: Celeri Network

LinkedIn: Celeri Network

Twitter: @celerinetwork

PR Contact:

646-692-3002

info@celerinetwork.com

celerinetwork.com

About Celeri Network, Inc

Celeri Network is located in the heart of the financial district, at 180 Maiden Lane NY, NY 10038, giving us access to the latest trends in technology and will always provide clients and potential clients with the up to date convenience.

SOURCE Celeri Network, Inc

Related Links

https://celerinetwork.com

