Celerion Appoints Tim Sangster an Executive Director

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerion, global leader in early clinical research services with facilities across North America, Europe and Asia has recently appointed Mr. Timothy Sangster to the position of Executive Director at its Lincoln, NE facility.

Tim will oversee Celerion's state-of the-art automated facilities, which are among the most respected laboratories in the industry. With over 50 years of expertise, the laboratory develops and validates small and large molecule bioassays, analyzing samples ranging from discovery through late stage clinical development. In this challenging time, the laboratory has developed a large offering of Covid-19 assays to support ongoing vaccine trials with strong immunogenicity testing and safety testing for patients and volunteers.

Mr. Sangster was most recently the European Head of Chromatographic Bioanalysis for Charles River Laboratories, a nonclinical contract research organization (CRO) based in the United Kingdom with facilities in sixteen countries. Additionally, Tim has prior experience from Huntingdon Life Sciences, a British nonclinical CRO, and pharma company Astra Zeneca.

"We think Tim Sangster's vast experience successfully running major bioanalytical teams from a CRO environment, combined with the importance we both attach to client auditing and meeting client deadlines make him a perfect fit for Celerion," says Ray Farmen, Ph.D., Vice-President of Global Bioanalytical Services, "and we value the insight he brings in a rapidly evolving marketplace."

He points out that Celerion has, for the past five years running, been recognized as a leader in early stage research development services by Life Science Leader and Industry Standard Research, respected observers of the pharmaceutical industry.

"Our 2020 CRO Leadership Awards note Celerion's excellence across five key categories including Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, Quality and Reliability. We are understandably proud of this continued history of achievement and believe Tim Sangster's appointment will further it."

"I am excited to be entrusted with such a prominent role in Celerion's US bioanalytical operations—especially in an era when immunological research has captured world attention," says Sangster.

