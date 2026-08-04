Celerium Becomes an AFCEA International Corporate Sustaining Member, Expanding Commitment to Defense Cybersecurity

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerium®, a cybersecurity company focused on protecting defense contractors, announced it has become an AFCEA International Corporate Sustaining Member, strengthening its commitment to advancing cybersecurity across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and supporting collaboration between government, industry, and academia.

Celerium's DIB CyberDome™

AFCEA International is a global nonprofit association dedicated to fostering collaboration among military, government, industry, and academia to advance information technology, communications, cybersecurity, and intelligence capabilities in support of national security.

As a Corporate Sustaining Member, Celerium will participate in AFCEA's network of defense and technology leaders, contributing expertise on cybersecurity, AI-enabled threats, cyber resilience, and the evolving challenges facing the Defense Industrial Base.

"Cybersecurity is increasingly a mission-critical component of national defense," said Tommy McDowell, General Manager of Celerium. "Joining AFCEA as a Corporate Sustaining Member reflects our commitment to collaborating with government and industry leaders to strengthen the cybersecurity posture of the Defense Industrial Base. We look forward to sharing practical experience and helping organizations defend against today's rapidly evolving threat landscape."

Celerium's work in the defense sector builds on years of collaboration with the DoD Cyber Crime Center (DC3) and the Defense Industrial Base Collaborative Information Sharing Environment (DCISE), where its technology has helped eligible defense contractors improve network visibility, identify threats, and strengthen cyber defense. This experience has shaped the company's purpose-built solutions for organizations that require enterprise-grade protection without the complexity of traditional cybersecurity platforms.

"Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing how cyber adversaries operate," said Vince Crisler, Chief Strategy Officer at Celerium and former White House CISO. "Threat actors are discovering and exploiting vulnerabilities at unprecedented speed, requiring organizations to adopt more automated and proactive defensive capabilities. AFCEA provides an important forum for bringing together government and industry to address these emerging challenges."

Celerium's defense cybersecurity portfolio includes DIB CyberDome™, powered by Cyber Interceptor™, a solution designed specifically to help small and medium-sized defense contractors rapidly improve cyber resilience. The platform delivers rapid deployment, continuous network monitoring, automated threat detection, and real-time protection against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, enabling organizations to strengthen their security posture without adding operational complexity.

Through its AFCEA membership, Celerium will participate in conferences, thought leadership, educational programs, and collaborative initiatives that advance cybersecurity best practices, foster innovation, and strengthen the nation's defense technology ecosystem.

About Celerium

Celerium develops practical cybersecurity solutions that help defense contractors, healthcare organizations, financial institutions, and government organizations defend against AI-enabled and rapidly evolving cyber threats. Its solutions provide rapid deployment, continuous monitoring, and automated protection to improve cyber resilience while reducing operational complexity.

For more information, visit www.celerium.com.

SOURCE Celerium