Celerium Announces Strategic Partnership with NDIA

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerium®, a cybersecurity company focused on defense contractor protection, today announced a Visionary Strategic Partnership with the National Defense Industry Association (NDIA). NDIA is one of the leading industry associations supporting the U.S. defense industrial base and national security ecosystem.

The partnership will highlight a shared focus on defense industrial base cybersecurity, CMMC compliance, and emerging AI-enabled cyber threats involving accelerated vulnerability discovery and exploitation.

Celerium's partnership builds on years of engagement with the national security community, including its long-standing work with the DoD Cyber Crime Center (DC3) and the Defense Industrial Base Collaborative Information Sharing Environment (DCISE) to deliver cybersecurity solutions to eligible defense contractors. Tommy McDowell, Celerium's General Manager, brings extensive experience working with small and mid-sized defense contractors on cyber resilience and compliance challenges central to NDIA's mission.

"Tens of thousands of defense contractors face tremendous pressure to comply with CMMC 2.0 by November," said Tommy McDowell, General Manager of Celerium. "Compliance is complex and costly, particularly for the small and mid-sized contractors that don't have the resources of larger primes. Celerium is focused on helping those contractors with fast-track, cost-effective solutions that measurably strengthen both security and compliance."

Vince Crisler, Celerium's Chief Strategy Officer and former White House CISO, said AI is rapidly reshaping the cyber threat landscape for defense contractors. "AI is accelerating the discovery and exploitation of software vulnerabilities in ways that increasingly challenge traditional patch-management timelines," Crisler said. "Defense contractors need new approaches to network defense that assume adversaries may exploit vulnerabilities faster than many organizations can respond. Traditional patch management alone is no longer sufficient, and the DIB has to be prepared for that reality." He added that the increasing speed of AI-enabled cyber operations is creating new concerns about resilience across the broader defense supply chain.

Celerium has recently announced the DIB CyberDomeTM and Cyber InterceptorTM solutions focused on small and medium-sized defense contractors that often lack the tools, staffing, and budgets available to larger prime contractors. These systems are engineered for overloaded IT organizations and are designed to be deployed in 30-60 minutes.

Celerium has two Upcoming Webinars on May 28th, 2026

1pm ET For Defense Contractors: CMMC Phase 2 Acceleration for Defense Contractors REGISTER HERE

4 pm ET For DIB Consultants: Tools and Content for CMMC RPOs, Consultants, MSPs, and MSSPs Serving the Defense Industrial Base REGISTER HERE

About Celerium

Celerium focuses on practical cyber defense solutions for defense contractors, healthcare organizations, and government environments facing AI-enabled and rapidly evolving cyber threats.

SOURCE Celerium