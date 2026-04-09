Celerium Launches DIB CyberDome™ to Address Escalating Cyber Threats and Compliance Demands Across 68,000 Defense Contractors

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerium®, a cybersecurity company focused on defense contractor protection, today announced the launch of the DIB CyberDome™, a platform purpose-built for small and mid-sized defense contractors.

DIB CyberDome™ powered by Celerium

Approximately 68,000 small and mid-sized defense contractors handle sensitive DoD data, including Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), making them persistent targets for cyber-attacks. This estimate is informed by the U.S. Department of Defense analysis associated with its March 12, 2024, Federal Register rule on Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Activities (32 CFR Part 236). https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2024-03-12/pdf/2024-04752.pdf

While large defense contractors have the tools, staff, and budgets to address these risks, smaller contractors often do not. At the same time, they face increasing DoD compliance requirements—particularly CMMC Level 2—adding cost and operational complexity. Organizations must also demonstrate to contractor leadership and external compliance auditors that cybersecurity controls are effective.

One critical requirement for both cybersecurity and compliance is the ability to continuously detect and rapidly block threats. DIB CyberDome features components for both individual contractor protection and collective defense across participating organizations.

Unlike traditional approaches that rely on complex, costly, and labor-intensive mechanisms, DIB CyberDome provides automated, adaptive defense that addresses both cybersecurity and compliance requirements in a deployable, cost-efficient model.

Cyber Interceptor™ for Individual Defense Contractors

The Cyber Interceptor is based on a technology solution (DCISE3) that Celerium has provided to the DoD to enhance cybersecurity for defense contractors.

The Cyber Interceptor strengthens defense for individual DIB companies through the following key capabilities:

Continuously monitors network threats with automated, adaptive blocking (re-optimized every 15 minutes)

Deployment across both on-premises environments and cloud infrastructure

Eliminates or reduces reliance on costly, complex technologies and operational capabilities (e.g., SIEM, SOAR, 24/7 SOC operations) and complex integrations

Deployment in 30–60 minutes with no required hardware, agents, or complex integration

Built-in reporting to provide audit-ready evidence for executives and CMMC auditors.

CyberDome directly addresses the two most operationally complex CMMC Level 2 requirements — continuous boundary monitoring (SI.L2-3.14.6) and network protection (SC.L2-3.13.1) — controls that typically require costly SIEM, SOAR, and 24/7 SOC investments that most small contractors cannot sustain.

The launch comes as defense contractors face increasing cyber threats from international adversaries and accelerated timelines for CMMC Level 2 compliance.

The Elevated Defense System for AI-Powered DIB Ecosystem Defense

A second CyberDome component, the Elevated Defense System™ enables DIB-wide ecosystem defense. This AI-powered capability provides automated detection of emerging threats across the DIB and coordinated activation of defensive measures across participating contractors.

Solution Availability

The Cyber Interceptor will be generally available in April 2026. The Elevated Defense System will enter early access in July 2026, with initial deployments across participating DIB contractors.

Vince Crisler, Chief Strategy Officer at Celerium and former White House CISO, noted, "Small and mid-sized defense contractors are now facing the same level of adversary sophistication as the largest primes, but without comparable resources or visibility. DIB CyberDome changes that model — putting automated, real-time threat detection and blocking at the network boundary, where breaches actually begin, without requiring the staff or infrastructure that smaller contractors don't have."

Elisabeth Nguyen, CEO of TES Consultants, a defense-centric cybersecurity and compliance company, and partner to Celerium, noted, "For most contractors, achieving CMMC Level 2 is not just expensive — it can be operationally complex and difficult to validate. What's been missing is a way to both improve security and clearly demonstrate that controls are working. We see real promise in what DIB CyberDome brings to contractors who have been underserved by traditional approaches."

To learn more, Celerium will host upcoming webinars:

For Defense Contractors — April 30, 2026 | 1 pm ET

For Defense Cybersecurity and Compliance Consultants — April 30, 2026 | 4 pm ET

Limited Assessment Availability — April 2026

Celerium is offering a limited number of CyberDome 90-day assessments for U.S.-based defense contractors to evaluate automated threat detection and response, and alignment with key CMMC Level 2 controls. Eligibility requires supported firewall environments. Apply now to reserve your assessment.

Learn More

For additional details on DIB CyberDome, visit www.celerium.com/dib-cyberdome or contact Jenna Williams, [email protected], or Trey Trotter, [email protected].

Celerium is a corporate member of NDIA and a sustaining corporate member of AFCEA.

About Celerium

Celerium® provides cloud-based, rapid-deployment cybersecurity solutions for defense, healthcare, and state and local government organizations. Its solutions use automation to continuously strengthen cybersecurity across complex hybrid cloud environments.

SOURCE Celerium