Celerium selected as an American Hospital Association Preferred Cybersecurity Provider for Data Breach Defense

The AHA Program Connects Hospitals and Health Systems with Trusted Cyber Defense Solutions

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerium®, a leading provider of data breach defense solutions, today announced that it has been selected as a Preferred Cybersecurity Provider by the American Hospital Association (AHA).

With nearly 5,000 hospitals, healthcare systems, and providers across the country under constant threat from data breaches and ransomware, the AHA's program identifies and connects healthcare organizations with trusted, proven cybersecurity solutions.

Data Breach Defense in Healthcare

Celerium's Data Breach Defender solution leverages technology originally developed for the U.S. Defense Industrial Base and is engineered to help overextended hospital teams strengthen their defenses against evolving data breach and ransomware threats.

For Hospital Executives: CEOs, Boards, Compliance and IT Leaders

While cybersecurity has long been a key focus for CISOs and IT executives, the impact of data breach events extends far beyond the IT department.

Compliance and privacy leaders face increasing scrutiny from federal and state regulators, for example, California now mandates breach disclosures within 15 days. Meanwhile, hospital CEOs and boards must navigate growing duty-of-care and solvency risks following potential breaches.

"Our Data Breach Defender solution can benefit multiple hospital stakeholders who must deal with the anxiety and impact of breaches involving sensitive patient data," noted TommyMcDowell, General Manager of Celerium.

"Celerium has been selected by the AHA as an excellent solution provider for their automated data breach prevention, detection, and defense solutions. We can confidently recommend Celerium as a reliable source of support for our nation's hospitals and health systems in their efforts to defend against sophisticated cyberthreats and ransomware attacks."

— John Riggi, National Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk, American Hospital Association

Defending Against Third-Party Data Breaches

Even as hospitals strengthen internal defenses, threat actors increasingly target third-party suppliers and business associates with weaker security. Many hospitals maintain Business Associate Agreements (BAAs) requiring suppliers to report breaches within 3–5 days. As result, enhancing visibility and defense across these external partners has become mission critical.

Celerium's Data Breach Defender addresses this challenge with a rapid 30-minute deployment, empowering both hospitals and their third-party suppliers. The solution complements existing tools, including firewalls, EDR platforms, MFA, and F5 appliances, without disrupting current operations.

"Hospitals are under extraordinary pressure to protect patient data and maintain trust while managing complex networks of third-party partners," said Vince Crisler, Chief Strategy Officer at Celerium and former White House Chief Information Security Officer. "Our work with the AHA reflects a shared mission: bringing defense-grade, rapidly deployable cyber defense to healthcare environments that simply can't afford downtime or delay."

Upcoming Webinar: Strengthening Hospital Data Breach Defense

Date: November 19, 2025, 1pm PT (4 pm ET)

Title: How Hospital CEOs, Boards, Compliance, and IT Executives Can Reduce Risk and Improve Resilience Through Data Breach Defense

Key discussion topics will include:

Managing the growing risk of third-party data breaches

Addressing the healthcare cyber "arms race"

Practical steps for improving breach visibility and response

Moderator:

Vince Crisler, Chief Strategy Officer, Celerium — Former White House CISO

Special Guests:

John Riggi, National Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk, American Hospital Association

Jeffrey Vinson, Former CISO, Texas Health System

Tommy McDowell, General Manager, Celerium

Karl Kotalik, Chief Solution Officer, Celerium

About Celerium

Celerium® engineers turnkey, rapid-deployment data breach defense solutions for the healthcare industry. Powered by technology originally developed for the U.S. Department of Defense and trusted by defense contractors, Celerium's solutions bring defense-grade cybersecurity to hospitals, state and local government agencies, and Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

Celerium is proud to be recognized by the American Hospital Association (AHA) as a Preferred Cybersecurity Provider for Data Breach Defense.

