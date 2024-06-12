Celeste White of Napa Starts New Chapter of Napa Valley Pony Club to Teach Wine Country Kids Horsemanship

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Napa Valley Pony Club aims to bring the time-honored tradition of equestrian education to local youth and teens, fostering riding skills and the important life lessons of learning about and caring for horses.

"Re-introducing U.S. Pony Club to Napa Valley will bring great satisfaction to me as I know how much kids benefit from the time proven program," said Celeste K. White, founder of Horse Rock Olive Oil in Napa, who will serve as the local District Commissioner of the local nonprofit organization.

"When my children were little, a friend mentioned Napa Valley Pony Club, saying how good it was for teaching skills and responsibility that go beyond horsemanship itself. We joined, and my kids—now adults—still use the skills today that they learned from their earlier years participating in club."

Now, after years of being inactive, White is starting up The Napa Valley Pony Club again. White served as the U.S. District Commissioner of the club in Napa wine country for 17 years from 1988 to 2005.

"Our community's passion for outdoor activities and rural setting makes it the perfect setting for rekindling a program that combines physical activity, education and personal growth. I'm thrilled to offer our local children Pony Club again," White added.

Children involved in Pony Clubs learn about horse care, stable management, and riding techniques while developing responsibility, teamwork, and confidence. By integrating structured activities and certified instruction, Pony Clubs create a supportive environment where young riders can thrive both in and out of the saddle.

Slated to start this summer 2024 the new Napa Valley Pony Club will be located at various ranches in the Napa and Sonoma valleys.

For those interested in learning more, Celeste White invites parents and guardians to contact her for more information at [email protected].

"We are excited to welcome new members and supporters to our club," says White. "Join us in creating a nurturing and fun environment where children can grow and flourish through their love of horses."

The Pony Club movement, which originated in Great Britain in 1929 and spread to the United States in 1954, has a rich history of promoting horsemanship, sportsmanship, and leadership among young equestrians.

