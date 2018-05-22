Celestial Bodiez Launches Limited-Edition Summer 2018 Capsule Collection

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Celestial Bodiez is excited to announce the launch of their Summer 2018 capsule collection. Designed by WWE alum Celeste Bonin, the pieces are available exclusively online at www.celestialbodiez.com.

New Summer 2018 capsule collection Founder of Celestial Bodiez, Celeste Bonin, former WWE Divas Champion

The Summer 2018 capsule collection features five limited edition prints with unique silhouettes showcasing their high-waisted leggings and their signature BootyScrunch™ design, a ruching of the fabric on the back seam that help accentuate and flatter a woman's curves. The bold and vibrant new prints pay an ode to the fashion and culture of the 1990's with plaid, florals, and camo. The leggings, made of an 87% polyester – 13% spandex blend, will be available in sizes small through large, which fit sizes 0 – 14. All the pieces are proudly made in the U.S.A.

Bonin said of the line, "The Celestial Bodiez Summer 2018 capsule collection will take you back to the 90's with obnoxious florals, fun plaids and urban camo. Consider this collection of leggings the lovechild of our favorite 90's sitcoms and girl bands, complete with the patented #BootyScrunch design."

Bonin endeavors to empower women with her clothing, which can be worn whether in a boxing class or at brunch, making it not just activewear but what she calls lifewear. The leggings in Celestial Bodiez Summer 2018 capsule collection will range from $69.99 to $89.99.

The Summer 2018 capsule collection launched on May 21st and will be available exclusively for purchase at www.celestialbodiez.com.

ABOUT CELESTIAL BODIEZ

Celestial Bodiez is a global athleisure brand designed for fitness and everyday mind. Founded by WWE Divas Champion Celeste Bonin, the brand is known for their signature BootyScrunch™ design, a ruching of the fabric on the back seam that help accentuate and flatter a woman's curves. Celestial Bodiez designs include shorts, leggings, tops, and sports bras, ranging in price from $24.99 - $84.99, and with sizes ranging from 0 to 14. All items are made in the U.S.A and sold exclusively only at www.celestialbodiez.com.

