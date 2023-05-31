Celestial Manna Brings Positive Change to the Food Insecure of our Nation's Capital

DERWOOD, Md., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In Washington, DC's bustling streets, many lower income communities go without access to affordable and nutritious fresh food. These areas are known as food deserts. While the issue of food scarcity is well-known, the lasting effects of communities with poor access to high quality food can have profound and negative health effects. Celestial Manna, a local faith-based food rescue nonprofit, has emerged as a beacon of hope providing sustenance to these needy areas. They bring positive change to the food insecure of our nation's capital, nourishes communities and sparks hope.

Each day, dedicated teams of passionate volunteers go above and beyond to ensure that no stomach grumbles with hunger. The reach, expanding beyond the boundaries of Maryland, relentlessly seeks support by forging partnerships with agencies like Wellness Healthcare Systems in SE, Washington, DC. This small pantry is run by Kimberly Mason, whose journey takes her to the far reaches of Georgetown in Northwest DC. Her team travels long distances to rescue and redistribute fresh organic food options to recipients who visit the pantry daily. "It is a testament to the profound depths of hunger that compel us to extend our services to embrace those who have fallen through the cracks," said Charlie Mann, Celestial Manna Founder and Executive Director.

The termination of SNAP Pandemic Relief benefits in February 2023 has only added to the uphill battle. The vulnerable rely on food provided by Celestial Manna even more. Each weekday, food pickup activities strive to ensure that no hungry soul is left behind. "We are not deterred by the overwhelming numbers but instead fueled by an unwavering commitment to addressing the root causes of food scarcity," Charlie declares.

In the depths of this struggle, Celestial Manna invites the community to witness resilience, share in the compassion, and embrace the determination that defines their organization. They continue to rewrite the narrative of food insecurity in communities like Ward 8 across the country, transforming communities where no one goes to bed hungry.

About Celestial Manna

Celestial Manna, a faith-based 501(c)(3) food recovery nonprofit is based in Derwood, Maryland with food recovery operations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region as well as several other localities across the United States. In 2020, Celestial Manna recovered 6.1 million pounds of excess nutritious food, to feed local hungry people.

