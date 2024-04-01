Celestial Seasonings® Reinforces Commitment to Sustainability by Eliminating an Estimated 165,000 Pounds of Plastic Waste Annually

The leading herbal tea brand is removing the plastic overwrap from its iconic tea boxes to bolster efforts to reduce its environmental impact

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celestial Seasonings is proud to announce a significant step forward in its commitment to improving the sustainability of its packaging. The global specialty tea brand will no longer include plastic overwrap on the boxes of more than 130 teas, a move estimated to eliminate up to 165,000 pounds of plastic waste from landfills in 2024 alone1. The removal of the overwrap is the equivalent of approximately 16,000 miles of plastic, or the distance it would take Sleepytime Bear, Celestial Seasonings' beloved mascot, to travel from Boulder, Colorado to Australia and back.

Celestial Seasonings is removing the plastic overwrap from its iconic tea boxes, eliminating an estimated 165,000 pounds of plastic waste annually. Celestial Seasonings will no longer include plastic overwrap on the boxes of more than 130 teas, a move estimated to eliminate up to 165,000 pounds of plastic waste from landfills in 2024 alone.

"We are thrilled to announce this exciting step towards reducing our environmental footprint," said Emily Rosen, Marketing Director. "While we are removing the plastic overwrap from our boxes, we're still delivering the same great taste that people expect when they enjoy our teas. It's just one more way we're providing magic in your mug."

The impact of this crucial initiative extends beyond the reduction of plastic waste. Celestial Seasonings Tea's unique stringless and tagless pillow tea bags, paired with recyclable boxes, already save 3.5 million pounds of waste from landfills every year.2

Hain Celestial's history is deeply rooted in nature. Founded in 1969 by young hikers who handpicked wild botanicals in the Rocky Mountains, Celestial Seasonings quickly became a pioneer in the natural and organic movement. Today, the brand continues to blend its teas using the highest quality ingredients that are non-GMO project verified and have no artificial flavors or preservatives. With more than 90 varieties, Celestial Seasonings serves 1.6 billion cups of tea annually and is sold on six of seven continents.

Celestial Seasonings is part of Hain Celestial Group's family of brands, whose commitment to sustainability is focused on progress in three key areas: Healthier Planet, Healthier Products, and Healthier People. By removing the plastic overwrap from Celestial Seasonings tea boxes, the brand is contributing to Hain Celestial's progress towards its sustainable packaging goals, including eliminating excess packaging materials and increasing the recyclability of its packaging globally. To learn more, visit www.celestialseasonings.com/flavorunwrapped.

About Celestial Seasonings

For more than 50 years, Celestial Seasonings, part of the Hain Celestial Group family of brands, has created delicious specialty teas that inspire magical moments of delight. The brand currently offers more than 90 flavorful varieties of herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos and chai teas. Each blend is expertly crafted by our Blendmaster from the finest herbs, teas, spices and botanicals and is presented in packaging adorned with beautiful artwork and inspiring quotes. From calming and relaxing to refreshing and rejuvenating to everyday wellness support, there's a Celestial Seasonings® product for all the moods and moments of your day. For more information, visit celestialseasonings.com or follow Celestial Seasonings on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.

About Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities, and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, our portfolio of beloved brands has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 75 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie™ Snacks, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and toddler foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Imagine® and New Covent Garden® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Alba Botanica® natural sun care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

1 Based on Celestial Seasonings worldwide shipment volume in calendar year 2023.

2 source: Based on Celestial Seasonings worldwide shipment volume in calendar year 2023

SOURCE Celestial Seasonings