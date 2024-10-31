Celestial Seasonings® Tea Announces Two New Innovations

The global specialty tea brand adds the new Lemon Honey Drop and Sleepytime® Biotin Beauty Rest teas to its lineup

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 50 years of expertise in the specialty bagged tea category, Celestial Seasonings , the leading herbal tea brand and part of the Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), is adding two new Non-GMO Project verified products with functional benefits to its expansive line of teas, just in time for colder weather. Thoughtfully crafted to inspire magical moments of delight, the brand's new Lemon Honey Drop and Sleepytime® Biotin Beauty Rest teas balance unmatched taste with consumers' desire for unique products in the wellness category.

Lemon Honey Drop is a caffeine-free herbal tea that combines lemon and honey with 10% daily value of vitamin C in every cup. This delightful drinkable brew blends the subtle flavors of honey with sweet and tangy notes reminiscent of candied lemon, providing a bright, uplifting experience any time of day. Sleepytime® Biotin Beauty Rest is the latest innovation in Celestial Seasoning’s long-standing fan favorite Sleepytime® lineup. This caffeine-free herbal tea features the beloved Sleepytime® blend with added biotin (vitamin B7) to complement your self-care routine.

Lemon Honey Drop is a caffeine-free herbal tea that combines lemon and honey with 10% daily value of vitamin C in every cup. This delightful drinkable brew blends the subtle flavors of honey with sweet and tangy notes reminiscent of candied lemon, providing a bright, uplifting experience any time of day.

is a caffeine-free herbal tea that combines lemon and honey with 10% daily value of vitamin C in every cup. This delightful drinkable brew blends the subtle flavors of honey with sweet and tangy notes reminiscent of candied lemon, providing a bright, uplifting experience any time of day. Sleepytime® Biotin Beauty Rest is the latest innovation in Celestial Seasoning's long-standing fan favorite Sleepytime® lineup. This caffeine-free herbal tea features the beloved Sleepytime® blend with added biotin (vitamin B7) to complement your self-care routine.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of the Celestial Seasonings tea line with two new products that provide not only uncompromising exceptional flavor but also include ingredients and functional benefits that help support a healthy lifestyle," said Emily Rosen, Marketing Director at Hain Celestial Group. "Our latest blends round out our already extensive portfolio of bagged tea offerings, so whether you're looking for a cozy caffeine-free herbal tea or a fruit-forward blend that tastes great even over ice, we've got something for everyone."

Celestial Seasonings teas are available at retailers nationwide including Amazon, Kroger, and Walmart, among others. Lemon Honey Drop retails for $3.59, and Sleepytime® Biotin Beauty Rest retails for $4.99. For the full product portfolio and for more information on Celestial Seasonings, visit celestialseasonings.com.

About Celestial Seasonings

For more than 50 years, Celestial Seasonings, part of the Hain Celestial Group family of brands, has created delicious specialty teas that inspire magical moments of delight. The brand currently offers more than 90 flavorful varieties of herbal, green, black, and wellness teas. Each blend is expertly crafted by our Blendmaster from the finest herbs, teas, spices and botanicals and is presented in packaging adorned with beautiful artwork and inspiring quotes. From calming and relaxing to refreshing and rejuvenating to everyday wellness support, there's a Celestial Seasonings® product for all the moods and moments of your day. We invite you to Taste our World. For more information, visit celestialseasonings.com or follow Celestial Seasonings on Facebook , Instagram , or TikTok .

About Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie Snacks™, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley's® jelly, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Avalon Organics® personal care, among others. For more information, visit www.hain.com and LinkedIn.

SOURCE The Hain Celestial Group