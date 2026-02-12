Celestron Launches Lumina Program, a Buy-One, Give-One Initiative Supporting Astronomy Education

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celestron, Earth's number one telescope brand, today announced the launch of the Lumina Program, a buy-one, give-one initiative designed to expand access to hands-on astronomy education for K-12 students across the United States.

For every Lumina telescope sold, Celestron will donate an identical Lumina telescope to a K-12 school in the United States, helping students gain real experience using astronomy equipment in classrooms, extracurricular STEM programs, and school-led events.

"Lumina is built around a simple idea: more students deserve the chance to experience the night sky up close," said Corey Lee, CEO at Celestron. "By pairing every purchase with a donated telescope, we're working alongside our customers to help bring astronomy into schools in a meaningful, hands-on way."

Schools choose how to put their donated telescope to work, whether that's in the classroom, through after-school programs, at school-hosted star parties, or by letting students take the telescope home to use with their families.

The Lumina Program is anchored by the Lumina 130mm Tabletop Dobsonian Telescope, a compact, beginner-friendly telescope that delivers bright, detailed views of the Moon, planets, and deep-sky objects. Its portable, easy-to-use design makes it well-suited for both home observing and educational settings.

Educators at K-12 public, private, and charter schools can learn more and apply to receive a donated telescope at celestron.com/lumina.

Embark on a cosmic adventure with Celestron, Earth's number one telescope brand. Since 1960, their California-based team has been dreaming up new ways to make exploring the universe easy, affordable, and fun. Celestron offers the widest assortment of astronomy gear available, catering to stargazers from all walks of life. Celestron telescopes are the go-to choice for hobbyists and educators, but they're also at work in the world's most iconic observatories and aboard the International Space Station. Fueled by a passion for innovation, Celestron's engineering team continuously pushes the boundaries of astronomy, earning multiple patents and the highest industry accolades. Discover more about Celestron at celestron.com or join them on Facebook (facebook.com/celestron) and Instagram (@celestronuniverse).

