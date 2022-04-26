CELH ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 16, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Celsius Holdings, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: August 12, 2021 to March 1, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Celsius Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had improperly recorded expenses for non-cash share-based compensation for second and third quarters of 2021; (2) as a result, the Company's financial statements for those periods would be restated, including to report a net loss for the third quarter of 2021; (3) there was a material weakness in Celsius's internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Celsius you have until May 16, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

For additional information about the CELH lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

