CELH Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Celsius Holdings, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- NEW YORK--(PR Newswire)--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Celsius Holdings, Inc. ("Celsius" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELH) on behalf of purchasers of Celsius securities between August 12, 2021, and March 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/celh.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies, and made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company had improperly recorded expenses for non-cash share-based compensation for second and third quarters of 2021; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial statements for those periods would be restated, including to report a net loss for the third quarter of 2021; (3) that there was a material weakness in Celsius's internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/celh or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Celsius you have until May 16, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC