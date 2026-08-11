CELH SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings' management projected to return toward their growth trajectory in the third quarter. One quarter later, management indicated the third quarter would remain down and delayed projections for a return to growth to 2027.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) shareholders were presented during the first quarter earnings call on May 7, 2026, with upbeat commentary about "enhancements leading into Q3" and expectations "to see some improvement" in the short term. One quarter later, on August 6, 2026, Celsius Holdings announced the slowdown would continue through the third quarter, and that the company might not get Celsius "back to growth, category growth [until] '27."

Shares fell sharply following the second quarter results and altered guidance timeline. Investors who lost money on CELH are encouraged to submit their loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

Between the two quarters, Celsius Holdings' CFO, Jarrod Langhans, admitted during a presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum on May 12, 2026, that the company was already behind schedule in its "optimization project," progress was "a little slower than [they] had anticipated." He was confident however that "more or less the optimization and the space gains [would] all be completed by the end of this [second] quarter."

During the third quarter earnings call on August 6, 2026, CEO and Chairman John Fieldly pushed that timeline back even further. The company is now projecting Celsius "from Q2 to Q3" to have "somewhat of a sidestep as we still have the cycling of the optimization … and we expect to get back to growth in 2027." SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations on behalf of CELH investors.

Shareholders who purchased Celsius Holdings stock and suffered losses may request a free case evaluation here, or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CELH Investigation

Q: What is the CELH securities investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. The investigation includes the projections made in recent quarters regarding the completion of the optimization project and discussions regarding the rebound of the core Celsius brand.

Q: Which statements are being examined? A: The investigation concerns whether Celsius Holdings made materially false or misleading statements regarding the performance and trajectory of its core Celsius brand, the anticipated timeline of its ongoing optimization project, and its reported margins. When the Company disclosed second-quarter results that missed analyst expectations, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the CELH investigation? A: Investors who purchased CELH stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do CELH investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my CELH shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought CELH and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com