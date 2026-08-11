LZ SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving LegalZoom.com, Inc.

LegalZoom.com raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $810 million–$830 million in May 2026, citing the continued scaling of higher-value growth initiatives and momentum in its partner channel. On August 5, the Company cut its full-year outlook and announced a workforce reduction of approximately 13%. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations on behalf of LZ shareholders.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) lost money on August 5, 2026, when the Company reduced its full-year revenue guidance to approximately $795 million to $805 million and disclosed a workforce reduction of roughly 13%. If you held LZ shares and suffered a loss, you are encouraged to submit your information for a free case evaluation . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

Three months earlier, on May 6, 2026, LegalZoom told investors that full-year revenue was "expected to be in the range of $810 million to $830 million," citing "the continued scaling of our higher-value growth initiatives and ongoing momentum from our partner channel through the remainder of the year." On August 5, the Company reduced its full-year revenue outlook to $795 million to $805 million—$35 million below the prior high end at the low end of the new range. Third-quarter revenue was guided to $194 million.

In explaining the reduction, management pointed to weaker business-formation activity as Google search traffic declined and paid search became more expensive and less efficient. The Company's April 22, 2026 proxy statement stated that "AI is making our services more relevant, not less." The proxy did not disclose that AI-driven changes to search were already reducing high-intent traffic or making paid customer acquisition materially more expensive and less efficient.

Investors who purchased LZ shares and wish to discuss their legal rights may request a no-cost loss evaluation here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST : SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LZ Investigation

Q: When did LegalZoom.com allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the August 5, 2026 guidance reduction, including LegalZoom's May 2026 full-year revenue outlook of $810 million to $830 million, that may have caused investors to purchase LZ securities at artificially inflated prices.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether LegalZoom.com adequately disclosed deterioration in its search-based customer-acquisition channel and rising paid-search costs while maintaining its higher full-year revenue outlook. On August 5, 2026, the Company reduced that outlook and announced a workforce reduction of approximately 13%, disclosures that were followed by a decline in the stock price.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the LZ investigation? A: Investors who purchased LZ stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do LZ investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my LZ shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought LZ and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com