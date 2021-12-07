C.E.L.I. - Real Estate School Strives To Be The Best Place To Get a Texas Real Estate License

CANTON, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing Education for Licensing, Inc., also known as C.E.L.I. Real Estate School helps future real estate experts obtain the education required to join a profession that's thriving. The residential housing market as well as the commercial real estate industry is continually growing at an astounding rate in Texas with no end in sight. Since more people than ever are in need of licensed real estate agents to assist them in navigating the process of buying or leasing a home or commercial property, there is a great demand for more agents. C.E.L.I.'s goal is to make the process of obtaining a real estate license or renewing a real estate license with continuing education courses as easy and convenient as possible through their correspondence program.

"Continuing Education for Licensing, Inc. is dedicated to providing students with the required education and knowledge to help them pass their Texas real estate sales agent licensing exam on their first attempt," says Shelley Thomas of Continuing Education for Licensing, Inc. She goes on to note that now is the perfect time for individuals to get started in a new and fulfilling career in Texas real estate because the demand for more agents is so great. "There has never been a better time to become a licensed real estate agent and help others find a home they'll enjoy for years to come."

Whether you're looking to get your Texas real estate sales agent license, Texas real estate broker license, or renew your license, C.E.L.I. Real Estate School provides convenient correspondence courses designed to help their students succeed. The correspondence format allows students to complete their education in the comfort of their home or office, on their own schedule. For students looking to get their real estate license, it's as simple as as reviewing the textbook(s) and then logging online to complete the coursework. The most important item to note in their pre-licensing program is the fact that students actually receive textbooks with their course material! It has been proven through various studies that students retain more information when it is learned through textbook, rather than online via an E-Book or PDF. The textbooks also serve as a great study aid when students are preparing to take the state licensing exam. Although the courses only satisfy the requirements of the Texas Real Estate Commission, they can be completed anywhere. There are many students and/or spouses in the military who are stationed overseas that are currently enrolled and completing courses.

After over 20 years in business, Thomas says, C.E.L.I. Real Estate School has maintained its reputation for being a smaller company with a focus on industry-leading customer service. "We have students who have been with us since day one who keep returning to us for their continuing education requirements due to our exceptional service, quick shipping, ability to know exactly what courses are needed, and prompt reporting of education." "The biggest compliments we receive are all of the referrals to our school from our satisfied students, this lets us know that we must be doing something right."

To become a licensed sales agent, the Texas Real Estate Commission requires a total of 180 hours (6 courses) for an individual to be eligible to register for the state licensing exam. C.E.L.I. offers a discounted package that includes all required courses. They also understand that some students may have taken a few courses elsewhere or are not financially able to register for the full packages, so students may register for individual courses. The individual qualifying courses include Principles of Real Estate I, Principles of Real Estate II, Law of Agency, Law of Contracts, Promulgated Contract Forms, Real Estate Finance. "At the end of the day, whether you're getting started from the beginning or renewing your license, we want you to know that there are options for you that can be customized to suit your unique needs and your specific goals as you move forward," notes Thomas.

Due to C.E.L.I.'s commitment of providing quality educational courses to licensed professionals, they also offer courses for other professions. In addition to the Texas real estate licensing and continuing education courses, C.E.L.I. also offers licensing and continuing education courses for Texas home inspectors and Landscape Irrigators. Since the two professions are related, many of their students are licensed as a Texas real estate broker as well as a Texas Professional Inspector.

Those interested in obtaining a Texas real estate sales agent license or Texas Professional Inspector license or continuing their education can register or learn more about Continuing Education for Licensing, Inc. and the courses offered by visiting their website at https://www.celi-edu.com/ to sign up.

About Continuing Education for Licensing, Inc.

With more than 20 years in the professional education business, Continuing Education for Licensing, Inc. (C.E.L.I.) Real Estate School has earned the reputation of being one of the top-ranked real estate, home inspection, and irrigation schools in Texas. C.E.L.I. is an approved education provider by the Texas Real Estate Commission (TREC) to offer real estate and inspector qualifying and continuing education courses as well as the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to offer continuing education courses.

Contact Info:

Shelley Thomas

[email protected]

(888) 333-3735

SOURCE Continuing Education for Licensing, Inc.