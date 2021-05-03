Celia Evans CEO of Planet Fashion TV gets Fashion Icon Award 2021

MIAMI, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celia Evans the owner of Planet Fashion TV was recognized as a fashion icon and leader in the community on Thursday night. As an African American and female owned company, Planet Fashion TV has forged its way as statement maker in the fashion world by focusing on diversity, inclusivity and trends in an ever changing global landscape.

Celia Evans Event host Flo Rida

The 2021 Fashion Icon award was presented to Evans at the IMG Studios in Miami and hosted by international Pop star Flo-Rida. Other award recipients included actress Tami Roman, Grammy Award singer Chrisette Michelle, philanthropist Tracy Mourning, and Felicia Jones, mother of 2019 NFL league MVP Lamar Jackson. The event was coordinated by Valerie "Diva" Nelson. Nelson is also the founder of Glitz and Girl Power a 501C3 that focuses on women empowerment and gives grants to female owned businesses.

About Celia Evans

Celia Evans has produced music, television, film and Internet media. Celia has served on the Film and Entertainment Advisory Board for Miami Dade County. She has produced and directed commercials for Lamborghini, Kenworth Trucks, Leading Hotels Of The World, and Lifestyle TV content for International Television Networks, including YR Asia (Singapore), Living UK, Polsat (Poland), RTE, ESO TV (Hungary), ABSCBN, Style (USA) Comcast International, Lifestyle Network, Beach Channel, Fine Living (USA) Fit TV (USA). She has produced film and media in English, Spanish and Japanese. Her feature length documentary "The Ultimate Wedding Planner" was shown in the documentary corner at Cannes Film Festival.

Celia is the CEO of Planet Fashion TV.

Planet Fashion TV is a digital publishing site and OTT streaming channel. Planet Fashion creates, aggregates and licenses fashion content globally. Planet Fashion produces Miami Swimwear Fashion Week and Sustainable New York Fashion Week and has produced fashion content and events in Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, Milan Fashion Week, Marrakech Morocco, London Fashion Week, Oslo Fashion Week Norway, Monaco Grand Prix, Paris Fashion Week, Art Basel, and Cannes Film Festival. Planet Fashion tracks global trends, showcases beauty, diversity and creativity in an inclusive way.

