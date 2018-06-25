Celia Grace launches all-new Wild Wood fair trade bridal collection

Rebel brides rejoice - the new Celia Grace collection has arrived

CHICAGO, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In April, Celia Grace announced its new designer's refreshed vision for the brand – and what's in store for the first new collection in six years. Now, new styles are coming in a soft-launch online this week, and will also be available for pre-order (wholesale and retail). 

Three styles have kicked off the new collection's campaign including the Nash dress, Carroll set and Crosby dress. 

The Carroll set features a sheer lace topper and tulle circle skirt. The Carroll skirt is lined in our signature bamboo fabric.
The Crosby dress features a drop waistline, sheer lace overlay and our signature bamboo lining.
The Nash dress is crafted in heirloom silk, with a gorgeous organic texture. It is lined in our signature bamboo fabric.

The Nash dress is crafted in heirloom silk and lined with bamboo – a signature detail on all the new styles. The heirloom silk is sustainably crafted and hand-woven in the village of the Cambodian co-op. 

Our Carroll set is a reimagined take on Celia Grace separates. The lace topper's long sleeve and high neckline balance the cropped waistline perfectly. The tulle skirt features a flowy circle cut, side sit and slim waistband. 

Crosby's drop waist hugs in all the right places. The sheer lace overlay adds the perfect dose of elegance. A bamboo camisole under-dress offers breathable coverage. 

The entire Wild Wood Collection launches late summer as Celia Grace prepares for its first appearance in nearly five years at fall bridal market in New York City. 

With each dress sold, Celia Grace donates a school uniform through Tailored for Education. Our dressmakers are guaranteed a safe and empowering work environment and a fair wage, allowing them to see doctors and take their children to school. We use many natural fiber fabrics, including handmade heirloom eco silks, made using no electricity and very little water or chemicals. Our dyes come only from renewable sources using reduced quantities of chemicals without compromising the quality of the results. 

