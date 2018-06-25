Celia Grace launches all-new Wild Wood fair trade bridal collection

The Nash dress is crafted in heirloom silk and lined with bamboo – a signature detail on all the new styles. The heirloom silk is sustainably crafted and hand-woven in the village of the Cambodian co-op.

Our Carroll set is a reimagined take on Celia Grace separates. The lace topper's long sleeve and high neckline balance the cropped waistline perfectly. The tulle skirt features a flowy circle cut, side sit and slim waistband.

Crosby's drop waist hugs in all the right places. The sheer lace overlay adds the perfect dose of elegance. A bamboo camisole under-dress offers breathable coverage.

The entire Wild Wood Collection launches late summer as Celia Grace prepares for its first appearance in nearly five years at fall bridal market in New York City.

About Celia Grace

With each dress sold, Celia Grace donates a school uniform through Tailored for Education. Our dressmakers are guaranteed a safe and empowering work environment and a fair wage, allowing them to see doctors and take their children to school. We use many natural fiber fabrics, including handmade heirloom eco silks, made using no electricity and very little water or chemicals. Our dyes come only from renewable sources using reduced quantities of chemicals without compromising the quality of the results.

