Celiac Disease Foundation Applauds Introduction of Two Massachusetts Bills to Improve Celiac Disease Screening and School Meal Access

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massachusetts lawmakers have introduced two bills aimed at addressing long-standing gaps in the diagnosis of celiac disease and improving access to safe, gluten-free meals for children participating in the state's Universal School Meals Program.

Filed by Representative Michelle Badger in the House and Senator Joan Lovely in the Senate, HD.5511/SD.3545, known as the CAPE Act (Celiac Awareness and Pediatric Evaluation Act), would establish a pilot program to evaluate routine screening for celiac disease in children. HD.5510/SD.3544, known as the SNACCK Act (Safe Nutrition, Allergen, and Celiac Communication for Kids Act), focuses on improving transparency and communication around medically necessary diets in schools.

"Early identification and safe access to food are foundational to a child's health and ability to succeed in school," said Rep. Badger. "These bills reflect a thoughtful, evidence-based approach to supporting children with celiac disease and ensuring our public systems work for families who rely on them."

Both bills were informed by extensive research, clinical collaboration, and stakeholder engagement led by the Celiac Disease Foundation, in partnership with pediatric clinicians at Boston Children's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital for Children, researchers, school nutrition professionals, and families across the Commonwealth.

"Every child deserves to be diagnosed early and supported at school in a way that allows them to be healthy, included, and successful," said Sen. Lovely. "These bills are about using research, listening to families, and ensuring our policies reflect what children with celiac disease actually need."

Addressing Delayed Diagnosis Through Screening

HD.5511/SD.3545 would establish a three-year pilot program to evaluate routine screening for celiac disease among 12-year-old children at the time cholesterol and lipid screenings are already performed. Clinicians have raised growing concerns that celiac disease remains significantly underdiagnosed in children, particularly when symptoms are non-classical or mistaken for other conditions.

"Celiac disease remains significantly underdiagnosed in children, often because symptoms are subtle or atypical," said Dr. Maureen Leonard, Director of the Center for Celiac Research and Treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital for Children and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. "By integrating celiac disease screening into an existing routine health screening at age 12, this pilot creates a critical opportunity to identify children earlier and prevent years of avoidable health consequences."

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health would oversee the pilot and issue annual reports evaluating feasibility, outcomes, and cost considerations.

Improving Access to Safe School Meals

HD.5510/SD.3544 addresses barriers that prevent students with celiac disease and other medically restricted diets from safely participating in school meal programs. While Massachusetts' Universal School Meals Program requires accommodation of medically necessary diets, families report inconsistent implementation and lack of clear communication.

The bill would require public, private, and charter schools (Pre-K through grade 12), as well as institutions of higher education, to maintain a centralized, publicly accessible section of their website outlining:

Policies for safe gluten-free and allergen-free food handling

Monthly gluten-free and allergen-free menus with nutritional information

Instructions for enrollment and access to meals

Contact information for food service staff and disability and accessibility services

Recent data presented at a statewide summit hosted by the John C. Stalker Institute of Food and Nutrition showed that 50% of families experiencing food insecurity were not participating in free school meals despite eligibility, and one in six students with celiac disease did not have a 504 Plan in place. Families cited concerns about gluten cross-contact, limited menu options, and unclear communication as primary barriers.

"Families have been telling us for years that diagnosis often comes too late and that school systems are not consistently equipped to meet their children's needs," said Marilyn Geller, Chief Executive Officer of the Celiac Disease Foundation. "These bills reflect what happens when research, education, and lived experience come together to inform policy."

Call to Action and Legislative Briefing

The Celiac Disease Foundation encourages Massachusetts residents to contact their state representatives and senators to ask them to co-sponsor the CAPE Act (HD.5511/SD.3545) and the SNACCK Act (HD.5510/SD.3544). Information on contacting legislators is available at https://celiac.org/masslegislation.

In addition, the Foundation will host a legislative briefing at the Massachusetts State House on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, to educate lawmakers and staff on the bills and highlight the real-world impact of delayed diagnosis and unsafe access to school meals. Families, clinicians, educators, and advocates are invited to attend in person. Space is limited, and advance registration is required at https://celiac.org/massbriefingregistration.

Media Contact:

Name: Emily Piken

Title: Communications Coordinator

Organization: Celiac Disease Foundation

Phone: +1 (310) 905-3437

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Celiac Disease Foundation