Celiac Diseases Drugs Market Report by Technavio expects growth to accelerate at 16.95% CAGR

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Celiac Diseases Drugs Market by Therapy Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 601.57 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.95% during the forecast period. The report analyzes the market by Type (First line of treatment and Second line of treatment) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America will emerge as a key market, providing significant opportunities for vendors. Download Sample PDF Report Here
The market is driven by the higher consumption of gluten-containing food. In addition, inorganic growth strategies adopted by vendors are anticipated to further boost the growth of the celiac diseases drugs market.
The consumption of fast foods such as pizza, cake, soups, beer, bread, cookies, pasta, and burgers is increasing across the world. In addition, the rise in per capita income in developed and developing countries has increased the consumption of beer globally. These products contain high gluten content. Celiac disease is characterized by the increased deposition of gluten in the body. All these factors have increased the prevalence of celiac diseases, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.
Celiac Diseases Drugs Market Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- First line of treatment - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Second line of treatment - size and forecast 2021-2026
The market growth in the first line of treatment segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow at lucrative rates due to the robust pipeline.
Celiac Diseases Drugs Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America will emerge as the major market, occupying 58% of the global market share. Factors such as the rising prevalence of celiac disease, growing awareness of celiac diseases, the presence of key vendors, and a strong pipeline of drugs are driving the growth of the regional market.
Vendor Landscape:
The global celiac diseases drugs market is fragmented. Established vendors are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by investing in R&D for novel drug development. Key vendors are focusing on collaborations and adopting licensing agreement strategies to penetrate the global celiac disease drugs market.
The adoption of inorganic growth strategies and pricing strategies by vendors will increase competition among them. Moreover, the large-scale production of high-end gluten-free products requires significant investment and extensive time in the business. This is making it difficult for new vendors to enter the global cognition supplements market.
Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market:
- 9 Meters Biopharma Inc.
- Almirall SA
- AMYRA Biotech AG
- Avaxia Biologics Inc.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp.
- Amgen Inc.
- BioLineRx Ltd.
- Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
- Calypso Biotech
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Immunogenics LLC
- Johnson and Johnson
- Precigen Inc.
- Sanofi
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Vactech Oy
- Zedira GmbH
- Artielle Immunotherapeutics Inc
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Therapy
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Therapy
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Therapy - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Therapy - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Therapy
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Therapy
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Therapy
- 5.3 First line treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on First line treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on First line treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on First line treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on First line treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Second line treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Second line treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Second line treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Second line treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Second line treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Therapy
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Therapy ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Amgen Inc.
- Exhibit 85: Amgen Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 87: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 AMYRA Biotech AG
- Exhibit 88: AMYRA Biotech AG - Overview
- Exhibit 89: AMYRA Biotech AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 90: AMYRA Biotech AG - Key offerings
- 10.5 BioLineRx Ltd.
- Exhibit 91: BioLineRx Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: BioLineRx Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 93: BioLineRx Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
- Exhibit 94: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 96: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Calypso Biotech
- Exhibit 97: Calypso Biotech - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Calypso Biotech - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: Calypso Biotech - Key offerings
- 10.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Exhibit 100: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 101: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 103: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus
- 10.9 Immunogenics LLC
- Exhibit 105: Immunogenics LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Immunogenics LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: Immunogenics LLC - Key offerings
- 10.10 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 108: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 111: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 10.11 Sanofi
- Exhibit 113: Sanofi - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Sanofi - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Sanofi - Key news
- Exhibit 116: Sanofi - Key offerings
- Exhibit 117: Sanofi - Segment focus
- 10.12 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 118: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 121: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 125: Research methodology
- Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 127: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations
