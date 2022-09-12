Celiac Diseases Drugs Market Report by Technavio expects growth to accelerate at 16.95% CAGR

The consumption of fast foods such as pizza, cake, soups, beer, bread, cookies, pasta, and burgers is increasing across the world. In addition, the rise in per capita income in developed and developing countries has increased the consumption of beer globally. These products contain high gluten content. Celiac disease is characterized by the increased deposition of gluten in the body. All these factors have increased the prevalence of celiac diseases, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Celiac Diseases Drugs Market Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

First line of treatment - size and forecast 2021-2026

Second line of treatment - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market growth in the first line of treatment segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow at lucrative rates due to the robust pipeline.

Celiac Diseases Drugs Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will emerge as the major market, occupying 58% of the global market share. Factors such as the rising prevalence of celiac disease, growing awareness of celiac diseases, the presence of key vendors, and a strong pipeline of drugs are driving the growth of the regional market.

Vendor Landscape:

The global celiac diseases drugs market is fragmented. Established vendors are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by investing in R&D for novel drug development. Key vendors are focusing on collaborations and adopting licensing agreement strategies to penetrate the global celiac disease drugs market.

The adoption of inorganic growth strategies and pricing strategies by vendors will increase competition among them. Moreover, the large-scale production of high-end gluten-free products requires significant investment and extensive time in the business. This is making it difficult for new vendors to enter the global cognition supplements market.

Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market:

9 Meters Biopharma Inc.

Almirall SA

AMYRA Biotech AG

Avaxia Biologics Inc.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp.

Amgen Inc.

BioLineRx Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Calypso Biotech

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Immunogenics LLC

Johnson and Johnson

Precigen Inc.

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vactech Oy

Zedira GmbH

Artielle Immunotherapeutics Inc

Celiac Diseases Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 601.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 58% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., Almirall SA, Amgen Inc., AMYRA Biotech AG, Avaxia Biologics Inc., BioLineRx Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Calypso Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Immunogenics LLC, Johnson and Johnson, Precigen Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vactech Oy, Zedira GmbH, and Artielle Immunotherapeutics Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

