Celiac Diseases Drugs Market to grow by USD 541.29 million|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The celiac disease drugs market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Celiac Diseases Drugs Market Participants:

Amgen Inc.

Amgen Inc. offers AMG 714. It is a human immunoglobulin monoclonal antibody in development for the treatment of celiac disease.

AMYRA Biotech AG

AMYRA Biotech AG offers AMY02. It is an optimized formulation of exopeptidases specifically designed for patients with celiac disease.

BioLineRx Ltd.

BioLineRx Ltd. offers BL-7010. It is a novel, non-absorbable, orally available polymer intended for the treatment of celiac disease and gluten sensitivity.

https://www.technavio.com/report/celiac-diseases-drugs-market-industry-analysis

Celiac Diseases Drugs Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The celiac diseases drugs market is segmented as below:

Type

First Line Of Treatment



Second Line Of Treatment

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The celiac disease drug market is driven by the higher consumption of gluten-containing food. In addition, the increasing prevalence of celiac disease is expected to trigger the celiac disease drug market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period.

